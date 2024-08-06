Persistent sore throat: An early warning sign of head, neck cancer

Jose discovered that his hoarseness was not due to a cold or flu. Though he quit cigarette smoking, he still smoked three to four cigars a week. When the hoarseness persisted for more than a month, he visited an otolaryngologist. During an endoscopy, the doctor noticed white spots on his left vocal cord and expressed suspicion that it could be cancer and a confirmatory biopsy was required. More than a week later, he was diagnosed with stage I squamous cell carcinoma.

Jose’s story is but one among several that prove that seemingly harmless symptoms can indicate serious conditions like head and neck cancer. Ignoring such symptoms may lead to a late diagnosis with advanced cancer, and as a result, the five-year survival rate of such advanced cancers remains extremely poor due to late diagnosis, recurrence metastasis, resistance to therapies, and loss of life. Thus, the importance of early diagnosis cannot be overemphasised, while the cancer is still in a curable stage.

Understanding the symptoms

Head and neck cancer refers to a set of heterogeneous cancers that develop in the (squamous cells) surface lining of the tissues in the head and neck (e.g.,nasal cavity, sinuses, nasopharynx, lips, oral cavity, hypopharynx, (throat) oropharynx, larynx (voice box) salivary glands, and thyroid gland).

Several risk factors contribute to the development of head and neck cancer. These include tobacco use in any form (smoking or chewing), alcohol consumption, poor oral hygiene, advancing age, exposure to ultraviolet light, excessive intake of salt-cured fish and meat, and insufficient consumption of fruits and vegetables. A notable risk factor is infection with human papillomavirus (HPV), particularly the HPV16 and HPV18 strains. Interestingly, patients with HPV-related oropharynx cancers tend to have a better prognosis and respond more favorably to treatment, often requiring less intensive therapy, compared to their tobacco induced counterparts.