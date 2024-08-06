Poor nutrition during adolescence puts Indian women at risk of severe bone issues

NEW DELHI: A silent epidemic is unfolding in the country as half of the population is facing a significantly higher risk of bone and joint issues. According to doctors, Indian women are experiencing alarming rates of bone and joint health issues, with some living in crippling conditions that significantly reduce their quality of life.
Based on the Global Burden of Disease Study, the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders increased dramatically from 1990 to 2019, with incident cases up nearly 60%. “This data indicates that these issues are very wide-ranging and becoming ever more concerning,” said Dr Gurinder Bedi, principal director & HOD, orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj (Delhi).
Factors affecting women
Emerging research suggests that the hidden crisis is fuelled by a blend of genetic predispositions, nutritional shortfall, sedentary lifestyle, hormonal shifts and other factors unique to the region. “Changes in hormone levels, especially at the onset of menopause when estrogen levels drop significantly, make women vulnerable to bone loss and at greater risk of osteoporosis.
Additionally, bone density is comparatively lower in women than in men, increasing pressure on the joints due to lifestyle actions such as wearing heels and carrying heavy bags. While these issues can affect women irrespective of their socioeconomic background, they might be more reported in urban areas due to increased awareness, better access to healthcare, and a higher likelihood of sedentary lifestyles associated with urban living,” said Dr Debashish Chanda, lead consultant, orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.
Doctors said that the sedentary lifestyle and nutritional deficit arising out of the problems of bones and joints predispose women to a multitude of other chronic diseases including higher rates of respiratory, cardiac, and gastrointestinal disorders. Unlike their western counterparts, many Indian women consume diets that are chronically low in calcium and vitamin D, critical components for maintaining strong bones. Urbanisation and modern work environments with minimal physical movement exacerbate the complexity.
The National Institute of Nutrition notes that inadequate nutrition during adolescence and early adulthood—critical periods for bone development— leaves many women vulnerable to bone issues later in life. “The developmental constraints begin as early as childhood when concerns for security restrict girls’ involvement in sports or physical activities. Even schools do not adequately promote physical activity, and the sports taught to girls typically involve very low levels of strenuous exercise. Menstrual cycle further limits their physical activities for a few days each month, exacerbating the issue,” said Dr Bedi.
Prevention and treatment
According to Dr Bedi, the problem of low bone and joint health among women calls for a holistic approach to initiate early interventions with medically managed lifestyles. “It is essential to make proper nutrition, regular exercise, and good healthcare available for women to significantly improve their quality of life. Public awareness campaigns can play an important role in making women aware of the importance of bone health and what they can do to maintain it,” he said.