Poor nutrition during adolescence puts Indian women at risk of severe bone issues

NEW DELHI: A silent epidemic is unfolding in the country as half of the population is facing a significantly higher risk of bone and joint issues. According to doctors, Indian women are experiencing alarming rates of bone and joint health issues, with some living in crippling conditions that significantly reduce their quality of life.

Based on the Global Burden of Disease Study, the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders increased dramatically from 1990 to 2019, with incident cases up nearly 60%. “This data indicates that these issues are very wide-ranging and becoming ever more concerning,” said Dr Gurinder Bedi, principal director & HOD, orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj (Delhi).

Factors affecting women

Emerging research suggests that the hidden crisis is fuelled by a blend of genetic predispositions, nutritional shortfall, sedentary lifestyle, hormonal shifts and other factors unique to the region. “Changes in hormone levels, especially at the onset of menopause when estrogen levels drop significantly, make women vulnerable to bone loss and at greater risk of osteoporosis.

Additionally, bone density is comparatively lower in women than in men, increasing pressure on the joints due to lifestyle actions such as wearing heels and carrying heavy bags. While these issues can affect women irrespective of their socioeconomic background, they might be more reported in urban areas due to increased awareness, better access to healthcare, and a higher likelihood of sedentary lifestyles associated with urban living,” said Dr Debashish Chanda, lead consultant, orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.