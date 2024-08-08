AI algorithms can find right candidates, says Lokesh Nigam

BENGALURU: One of the most useful applications of the artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be in human resources as using AI can make the hiring process faster and more efficient for companies as well as prospective employees. Given the complexities of the job market and the pace with which the dynamics change, using this technology can help candidates find their way through career transitions more effectively, says Lokesh Nigam, co-founder and CEO, of Konverz.ai.

In an interaction with TNIE, the co-founder of the AI-driven hiring company says the AI algorithms will become more intelligent in finding candidates who have not only technical skills and qualifications but also career aspirations, values, and - more importantly - cultural fit.

"This will ensure that the candidates are able to fit in easily with the organisation. Also, AI-manned chatbots and virtual assistants will be constantly improving the experience of the candidate by providing instant support throughout the hiring process," he explains.

AI will be key to providing a more skill-based assessment of candidates instead of traditional credentials. "Through analysing candidates’ work samples, projects or their online portfolios, AI can provide more objective evaluations of their capabilities," Nigam says.

AI algorithms will be used to eliminate bias in hiring by implementing standard evaluation criteria and anonymising candidate information during the initial screening phase. "AI-driven performance management systems will be able to create a constant feedback loop between employers and employees, ensuring that individuals can monitor their progress, pinpoint areas where improvement is necessary, and set career targets," he adds.

According to him, the future of AI in the hiring process is one of empowerment in which technology functions as a facilitator for better transitions to gainful employment for both candidates and employers. Individuals will have more opportunities, as the AI-driven insights and tools will enable them to handle the complexities of the job market.

This year, Konverz.ai will grow into a suite of applications covering the whole employee life cycle, and its forthcoming release will include advanced technical, domain, and functional interviewing skills. The company is now promoting early adoption in India and the APAC area.

As the HR IT business evolves, AI's role in influencing the future of talent acquisition will increase. "During the hiring process, we analyse text-based responses from candidates using natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning techniques. AI algorithms assess personality traits by evaluating language patterns, stories and narratives, and the overall fitment based on candidate's responses," he adds.