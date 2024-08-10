Planting mangroves can’t compensate for undisturbed mangrove forests

CHENNAI: The ability of mangroves to store carbon has long been recognised, but little was known about whether planted mangroves can store carbon as efficiently as the naturally established stands and in which time frame.

However, this has been decoded by US-based researchers. It was found that planted mangroves can store up to 70% of carbon stock as compared to that found in intact stands after only 20 years. It emphasises the fact that the planted mangroves can’t replace or compensate for the ecological services delivered by an undisturbed mangrove forest.

This insight could significantly influence global efforts to restore and conserve mangroves, especially in the light of the alarming decline in these vital ecosystems over the past five decades.

These coastal forests, found in tropical and subtropical regions, play a crucial role in mitigating climate change by sequestering large amounts of carbon in their biomass and the surrounding soil. Their ability to trap carbon is essential in the fight against global warming, as it helps offset carbon emissions and stabilise atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.

The new study was spearheaded by Carine Bourgeois from the Forest Service’s International Programs office. Bourgeois and her team assembled an international group of mangrove researchers, including Rich MacKenzie and Sahadev Sharma, to lend their expertise. The team utilised logistic models developed from 40 years of data, which included nearly 700 planted mangrove stands worldwide, to measure carbon stock levels over time.