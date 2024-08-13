Learn to keep your asthma under control

BHUBANESWAR: In 2016, the health transformation of a billionaire scion had left everyone amazed. He had lost over 100kg in one-and-a-half years following rigorous physical exercise and a strict diet. The very next year, it was revealed that he was severely asthmatic, and the steroids he was prescribed to manage his condition had led to obesity.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that is caused by inflammation and narrowing of the airways in lungs leading to difficulty in breathing. It can affect people of all ages and begins in childhood. Many celebrities including Big B of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas and legendary footballer David Beckham live with asthma.

Senior pulmonologist at Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, Dr Sarat Kumar Behera says some of the medications can lead to weight gain among patients, depending on the specific drug and the response mechanism. “Oral corticosteroids, which are widely used to treat severe asthma, can slow down metabolism and enhance appetite, leading to weight gain,” he added.

No cure, only control

Like any other allergy, asthma has no cure but can be controlled with regular medication. The treatment options for asthma depend on its severity and phenotype. It ranges from a simple SOS inhaler to oral antihistamines (anti-allergic), inhaled steroids, oral steroids, injectable steroid shots, bronchodilators, biological therapy and subcutaneous or sublingual immunotherapy. It may also include allergy medications if the asthma is triggered or worsened by allergies.