Rapid weight loss can compromise your immunity

Rapid weight gain can cause a number of health issues like obesity, which can be the cause for onset of a number of disorders including diabetes and cholesterol elevations, says Dr NG Kanchan, consultant, Trilife Hospital. In an interview with Rishita Khanna on health risks and long term impact of rapid weight changes, he says it can give rise to a number of long term health issues. Edited excerpts:

What are the immediate health risks associated with rapid weight gain or loss?

Rapidly losing weight can lead to health issues like headaches, irritability, fatigue, dizziness, constipation, hair loss, muscle loss and nutritional deficiency, due to which the immunity of a patient could get lowered causing them to contract infections. Rapid weight loss in women causes oestrogen hormonal fluctuations which can lead to irregular periods.

How does fluctuating weight affect metabolic health and overall well-being over time?

Rapid weight gain can cause a number of health issues like obesity, which can be the cause for onset of a number of disorders including diabetes and cholesterol elevations. It can also give rise to the early onset of strokes or cardiovascular conditions. Rapid weight gain can also cause breathing difficulty like bronchitis or asthmatic problems, and has even been known to cause a lot of endocrinological hormonal disorders. Palpitations, depression and insomnia are related to rapid weight gain.

Are there specific medical conditions or complications that are more likely to arise from frequent weight changes?

Rapidly fluctuating weight can be a big health burden in the overall health of a person. It can give rise to a number of long term issues like diabetes, hypertension, heart issues or even neurological disorders. It can also give rise to hormonal imbalance, which further leads to endocrinological disorders.

Can you explain the potential impact of rapid weight changes on cardiovascular health?

Rapid weight change could lead to higher risk of palpitations and heart attacks, ischemia, higher risk of related disorders, arrhythmias, and even valvular disorders.

What preventive measures or strategies would you recommend to minimise the health risks associated with rapid weight changes?

It is recommended to undertake a responsible weight loss or a weight gain plan after consulting a nutritionist or dietician. Calories should be calculated as per the body’s need and nutritional requirements should be prescribed accordingly. If a weight loss or a weight gain journey is planned systematically under supervision, it would be easier for the body to cope with the changes rather than trying crash diets or food popular these days on social media.

Also, certain supplements which are easily available over the counter should be avoided. Chemicals like steroids and botox also have to be avoided because they have side effects which can even harm the cardiovascular health of a patient as well. Hence, appropriate medical help in a scientific manner is always the best way to go about weight change.