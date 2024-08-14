Day of the Elephantidae

Somewhere in the African Savanna, as a pride of lions prowls in the tall grass, tracking a gathering of wildebeest, and as a flock of gazelles tiptoes from one lonely Acacia tree to another, constantly watched by a leopard camouflaged in the distance, and as many other predator-prey species play hide-and-seek, there is a majestic movement between all these acts of survival. It has a commanding presence and mostly remains unperturbed by all that is transpiring around. This is the march of the African savanna elephants (Loxodonta africana) – the largest land animals – which are searching for food, water, and mates over a vast territory.

African savanna elephants, also known as African bush elephants, need to eat about 160 kg of vegetation a day, involving grass, leaves, bark, fruit, and foliage, for which they walk over long distances in herds comprising around 10 females (called cows) and their calves. The bulls, which function on their own, associate with these herds only to breed. Several family units often join together to form a ‘clan’ consisting of up to several hundred members led by a matriarch, and they march.

During a prolonged African summer, when rivers and waterholes go dry, elephants are known to migrate as far as over 100 km. And when they are not moving, these lofty creatures stand still or lie down to sleep (for about 2-3 hours in 24 hours), or actively engage in ingesting consumed food, interact with a conspecific species, protect their young from predators, or the calves themselves play-fight each other. Their life is a common sight across the vast Savannah – a tropical-subtropical grassland containing scattered trees and drought-resistant undergrowth – which occupies much of Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, Namibia, Zambia, and South Africa.