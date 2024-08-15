India enhances visa facilities to boost tourism

India is making strides to boost tourism by simplifying the visa process for citizens of Japan, South Korea and the UAE. Effective in August 2024, travellers from these nations will be able to obtain a visa-on-arrival when visiting India for tourism, business, medical purposes or even official conferences. This new facility will grant a 60-day visa upon arrival at six major Indian airports: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. The visa-on-arrival will come with a fee of `2,000.

Eligible travellers will need to download, fill out and submit an application form to the Visa Officer at the visa-on-arrival counters. The form will be available at the counters, on incoming aircraft and can also be filled out upon arrival. In addition, a duly completed disembarkation card will need to be submitted. A double-entry facility may be granted at the discretion of the Immigration Office. However, certain conditions and restrictions will apply to ensure the smooth functioning of the new visa-on-arrival system.

Currently, India also offers an e-visa facility with Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to nationals of 167 countries, allowing entry through 30 designated international airports and six major seaports across the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently approved an Integrated Check Post (ICP) for foreign nationals holding e-visas, which is set to significantly impact the tourism landscape.

The introduction of e-visas is expected to be a game-changer, particularly for regions like the Andaman and Nicobar islands. Previously, yachts and cruise ships could only pass by the islands; now, they can dock, bringing both direct and indirect revenue. This new policy will extend beyond Port Blair to include five other major seaports: Mumbai, New Mangalore, Cochin, Mormugao and Chennai. This interconnected network aims to streamline entry for e-visa holders, making the Andaman and Nicobar Islands more accessible than ever before.

Authorities have meticulously planned this development to ensure a seamless experience for international guests, aligning with their vision of positioning the islands as a premier destination for global tourists. This initiative is expected to significantly boost yacht tourism in the region and elevate the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the global tourism map. Local tour operators have welcomed the move, noting that the e-visa system will attract not only foreign travellers but also Indian yacht enthusiasts, thereby promoting domestic tourism as well.