Maharashtra to start cruise tourism on rivers Godavari, Vashishti and Narmada

Maharashtra recently announced an ambitious plan to introduce river cruises as a key component of its revamped tourism policy. This initiative seeks to capitalise on the state’s extensive river network, which includes parts of the Narmada, Vashishti and Godavari rivers, offering travellers a distinctive and immersive experience.

The state government’s vision extends beyond the mere introduction of river cruises. Plans are in place to develop new ports along the Konkan coast, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of these services for tourists. River cruise tourism, already gaining momentum globally, is poised to become a significant draw in Maharashtra. The state’s diverse river systems, including the Narmada, Godavari, Vashishti, Savitri, Krishna and Tapi, present a unique opportunity for this emerging market.

Among the flagship routes, the Nandurbar to Statue of Unity journey is expected to be a standout offering, with additional routes planned for the Konkan and Nashik regions. These cruises will not only showcase the natural splendour of Maharashtra but also highlight the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The Maharashtra government envisions these river cruises as a way to immerse travellers in the region’s unique hospitality. Furthermore, the cruises will incorporate ecotourism elements, allowing tourists to engage in activities such as bird watching, nature walks and visits to conservation areas, as the rivers traverse various wildlife sanctuaries.

To support this initiative, the government has rolled out a series of incentives. For the current fiscal year, incentives totalling Rs 1,666 crore are on offer, with similar amounts projected for the next decade. The objective is to secure Rs 1 lakh crore in investments over this period. These financial incentives are designed to lower the barriers for investors interested in the river cruise sector.