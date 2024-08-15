Spiritually in sync

When you arrive in Kathmandu, you enter the gateway to tourism in Nepal. While many view this City of Temples merely as a stop on their journey to the Himalayan regions and other breathtaking landscapes the country is home to — discerning travellers must recognise that the city itself is a treasure trove of historical, cultural and religious significance. Hinduism dominates the spiritual landscape, with the majority of the population practising it, but Buddhism also plays a pivotal role in the city’s religious fabric. Kathmandu boasts some of the most revered Hindu and Buddhist sites with several having been awarded the status of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and we set out to explore the famous four.

The city’s temples, stupas and monasteries are not just places of worship but are also repositories of centuries of art, architecture and cultural traditions. The intricate carvings, ancient scriptures and the very layout of these sacred sites reflect the deep spiritual roots and the harmonious coexistence of Hinduism and Buddhism. During our recent expedition to Kathmandu, we made it a point to immerse ourselves in the city’s culturally and religiously rich heritage. The advantage of staying in the heart of the city was that these significant sites were easily accessible, with only twenty to thirty minutes of travel between them.