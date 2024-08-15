Spiritually in sync
When you arrive in Kathmandu, you enter the gateway to tourism in Nepal. While many view this City of Temples merely as a stop on their journey to the Himalayan regions and other breathtaking landscapes the country is home to — discerning travellers must recognise that the city itself is a treasure trove of historical, cultural and religious significance. Hinduism dominates the spiritual landscape, with the majority of the population practising it, but Buddhism also plays a pivotal role in the city’s religious fabric. Kathmandu boasts some of the most revered Hindu and Buddhist sites with several having been awarded the status of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and we set out to explore the famous four.
The city’s temples, stupas and monasteries are not just places of worship but are also repositories of centuries of art, architecture and cultural traditions. The intricate carvings, ancient scriptures and the very layout of these sacred sites reflect the deep spiritual roots and the harmonious coexistence of Hinduism and Buddhism. During our recent expedition to Kathmandu, we made it a point to immerse ourselves in the city’s culturally and religiously rich heritage. The advantage of staying in the heart of the city was that these significant sites were easily accessible, with only twenty to thirty minutes of travel between them.
Swayambhunath Stupa
Commonly known as the Monkey Temple, this stupa is perched atop a hill in the western part of the city offering panoramic views of Kathmandu Valley. The ancient stupa is a UNESCO World Heritage Site whose origins are steeped in a legend that it was born out of a lotus flower that bloomed in the middle of a lake that once spread across the Kathmandu Valley. The central stupa, crowned with a gilded spire and the all-seeing eyes of Buddha, symbolises wisdom and compassion, watching over the valley. Surrounding the stupa are a variety of shrines, temples and statues, some dating back to the Licchavi period. The site is also home to a large population of monkeys.
Patan Durbar Square
Located in the heart of the ancient city of Patan, Durbar Square is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its stunning collection of temples, palaces and courtyards, which showcase the rich artistic heritage of the Newar people. The square is dominated by the majestic Krishna Mandir, a temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, which is a 17th-century Shikhara-style temple built by King Siddhi Narsing Malla. Surrounding the square are numerous other significant religious structures, including the Bhimsen Temple.
Pashupatinath Temple
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple is a masterpiece of Hindu architecture, renowned for its pagoda-style structure with a gilded roof, intricately carved silver doors and richly adorned wooden sculptures. The Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu is one of the most sacred Hindu shrines, not only in Nepal but across the Hindu world. Situated on the banks of the Bagmati River, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is also an important site for cremation rituals reflecting the cycle of life, death and rebirth.
Boudhanath Stupa
Regarded as one of the largest and most significant Buddhist monuments in the world. Also known as Khasa Chaitya, it is located 11 kilometres from the city centre. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a focal point of Tibetan Buddhism in Nepal and serves as a pilgrimage destination for Buddhists from across the globe. The stupa’s massive mandala, with its towering white dome topped by a gilded spire, is adorned with the all-seeing eyes of Buddha, gazing in all four directions. The stupa is also said to entomb the remains of Kassapa Buddha and was allegedly founded in the 12th century.