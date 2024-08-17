Wayanad disaster: A cocktail of global warming, deforestation and quarrying

NEW DELHI: A recent attribution study by a group of global climate scientists found ample evidence of global warming in the Wayanad landslide disaster last month. A deadly cocktail of climate change along with increased deforestation and quarrying in the region increased the monsoon rainfall intensity by 10%, which triggered the landslides, the study concluded.

Attribution study is a fast growing field of climate science that tries to spot traces of climate change in extreme weather events using different climate models. It compares the world as it is today to a counterfactual situation without the 1.3°C global warming that we experience at present.

The attribution study of the Wayanad landslide disaster was conducted by the World Weather Attribution (WWA), an international collaboration of climate scientists who do rapid assessments of extreme weather events.

What happened on July 30

In the wee hours of July 30, Wayanad district received record rainfall, which triggered catastrophic landslides in the villages of Mundakkai and Chooralmala. These villages are situated on the eastern slopes of the Vellarimala hills and a key tributary of the Chaliyar river flows near both the villages.

The initial landslide in Mundakkai was followed by three more within a span of three hours, destroying Chooralmala, Attamala and Mundakkai. It also resulted in the collapse of the main bridge connecting the affected areas to the nearest town, hindering rescue operations. The disaster resulted in over 300 fatalities, with hundreds more reported missing.

The heavy rains caused the hillside to give way, unleashing torrents of mud, water and boulders that swept through the affected areas. The landslide began at an altitude of 1,550 metres, resulting in approximately 86,000 square metres of land being displaced. This landslip occurred less than 5 km from a previous landslide site in 2019, which had resulted in 17 casualties.