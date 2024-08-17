Your salt and sugar are contaminated with microplastics

CHENNAI: The next time you sit for a meal, instead of counting the calories in it, try counting the microplastics. These tiny plastic particles have become so pervasive that they can be found just about anywhere — in our lungs, heart, and even in the breast milk fed to a newborn. Food is one of the means through which they enter our bodies.

Now, a study has found all Indian salt and sugar brands, big or small, packaged or unpackaged, contain microplastics. It doesn’t matter whether you shop online or at the local grocery store, the sugar and salt sitting in your kitchen is loaded with tiny plastic particles that, when consumed over a long period, could pose serious health risks.

The study, titled “Microplastics in Salt and Sugar” conducted by the environmental research organisation Toxics Link, tested 10 types of salt — including table salt, rock salt, sea salt and local raw salt — and five types of sugar purchased from both online and local markets.

The study revealed the presence of microplastics in all salt and sugar samples, in various forms, including fibre, pellets, films and fragments. The size of these microplastics ranged from 0.1 mm to 5 mm. Salt and sugar are among the most commonly consumed food items. An average Indian is estimated to consume 10.98 grams of salt and around 10 spoons of sugar every day. This translates to over 4 kg of salt and 18 kg of sugar every year.