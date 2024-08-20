Are Teflon flu cases in India being missed?

BHUBANESWAR: Are your non-stick pans safe? With polymer fume fever known as teflon flu creating a fear worldwide, more so in the US and other countries, heavy dependence on non-stick cookware has emerged as a major health concern. More than 3,500 cases of teflon flu have been reported in the US over the last few years and the number of cases reported last year nearly tripled as compared to 2018. As there is no specific test to detect the disease, health experts say it can be difficult to know the exact number of people who are potentially impacted and whether such cases go unreported in the country.

What’s teflon flu?

Non-stick pans or any cookware that are coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE or teflon) release toxic fumes when overheated. When inhaled, it potentially causes flu-like symptoms in humans. This flu is known as teflon flu and people get it due to exposure to fumes from overheated non-stick cookware that uses teflon.

SUM Ultimate Medicare emergency medicine department head Dr Susmeet Mishra said teflon begins to degrade and release toxic fumes at temperatures above 300°C. “This degradation can produce harmful chemicals, such as perfluorooctanoic acid. The condition can also be associated with exposure to other fluoropolymers or overheated non-stick coatings,” he said.