Are Teflon flu cases in India being missed?

BHUBANESWAR: Are your non-stick pans safe? With polymer fume fever known as teflon flu creating a fear worldwide, more so in the US and other countries, heavy dependence on non-stick cookware has emerged as a major health concern. More than 3,500 cases of teflon flu have been reported in the US over the last few years and the number of cases reported last year nearly tripled as compared to 2018. As there is no specific test to detect the disease, health experts say it can be difficult to know the exact number of people who are potentially impacted and whether such cases go unreported in the country.
What’s teflon flu?
Non-stick pans or any cookware that are coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE or teflon) release toxic fumes when overheated. When inhaled, it potentially causes flu-like symptoms in humans. This flu is known as teflon flu and people get it due to exposure to fumes from overheated non-stick cookware that uses teflon.
SUM Ultimate Medicare emergency medicine department head Dr Susmeet Mishra said teflon begins to degrade and release toxic fumes at temperatures above 300°C. “This degradation can produce harmful chemicals, such as perfluorooctanoic acid. The condition can also be associated with exposure to other fluoropolymers or overheated non-stick coatings,” he said.
Like other flu symptoms, teflon flu also causes headache, fever, shivering, shortness of breath, muscle aches, weakness, chest tightness, coughing, excessive thirst, and sweating. The flu can also affect the patient’s taste buds and cause bad or unpleasant taste. “Its diagnosis is typically based on symptom history and assessment of whether the patient had used teflon-coated cookware at high temperatures. The symptoms typically start four to 10 hours after the inhalation of toxic fumes and can last up to one or two days. Most cases of teflon flu can be treated at home as it is self limiting,” Dr Mishra said. Though it is mild and subsides in a couple of days, people with chronic lung conditions like bronchial asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and interstitial disease should be careful and try to avoid getting affected by the flu.
Are cases being misdiagnosed?
India, with its diverse cooking practices and widespread use of non-stick cookware, might be encountering teflon flu cases. However, comprehensive epidemiological data specific to this flu in the country is limited. The problem may be underreported due to the lack of awareness or misdiagnosis, where symptoms might be attributed to other flu or respiratory conditions.
AIIMS-Bhubaneswar general medicine professor Dr Rashmi Ranjan Mohanty said, given the widespread use of non-stick cookware, there is a possibility of missed cases or a need for better awareness among both people and healthcare professionals. “Since there is no specific test to detect it and its symptoms are similar to other flu-like conditions, doctors may be treating the condition considering it as another flu,” Mohanty said.
Symptoms, Precautions while using non-stick pans
Symptoms include headache, fever, shivering, shortness of breath, muscle aches, weakness, chest tightness, coughing, excessive thirst, and sweating
The flu can also affect the patient’s taste buds and cause bad or unpleasant taste
Check the cookware’s maximum recommended temperature and try to keep the surface temperature below 200°C
Don’t preheat empty pans. Empty pans can heat up quickly, so always add food, butter or oil before heating
Use a kitchen exhaust fan
Use non-stick alternatives