No need to open skull to treat brain tumour

Doctors make use of the hollow areas in the face and head to drill a small tunnel using a navigation system on the computer screen. MRI, CT scan, and GPS mapping is used for navigation. A computer simulation plan for surgery is carried out before actually doing it on the patient. The areas through which the approach should be made, how to remove the tumour, how many blood vessels are involved, and how to avoid damage to normal structures are all visualised in the simulation, say doctors.

The surgery is done with the help of a microscope or endoscope, which magnifies the tumour. “The surgery period is also shorter in keyhole craniotomy compared to conventional methods. Its advantages include reduced trauma, minimal scarring, and faster recovery for patients. This approach is especially suited for elderly patients who may have a lower tolerance for extensive surgical interventions,” added Dr Ajith.

ICU to ward in 24 hours

Dr Arjun recalls how a 36-year-old woman underwent an eyebrow craniotomy and was discharged in just three days. “This Kottayam native was presented with a severe headache and a scan report showing a large tumour in the frontal region of the brain. She was diagnosed with probable meningioma, which required surgery. Previously, she would have required a large surgery spreading across the midline, removing a large area of her skull and causing significant cosmetic difficulty.

The traditional surgery would require many days of ICU stay and at least 7 - 10 days of hospital stay. Instead, she underwent an eyebrow craniotomy, in which there was no visible scar,” he said, adding that the tumour was completely removed and the patient had just one day of ICU stay and two days of hospital stay. She returned to work after 10 days.

Traditionally, craniotomies were performed with larger incisions, leading to extended recovery periods and heightened risks of infection, excessive bleeding, and significant scarring. “The removal of normal tissues has also come down (in the keyhole approach). Trauma to normal structures of the brain is also almost reduced. Wound healing is faster and cosmetically better,” said Dr Hrishikesh Sarkar.

Things to keep in mind

More and more people are preferring keyhole surgeries these days. When it comes to conditions related to the brain, we have only a few options, and eyebrow craniotomy is one of them. The incision is smaller and the recovery period is also shorter. The cost may also be similar to traditional surgical methods.

Choosing the right expert and using the correct technology, materials, and methods will help avoid any unsuccessful surgeries. “Patients should be aware of choosing these. Again, the post-operative recovery depends on the nature of the tumour, whether benign or malignant,” said Dr Hrishikesh.

“Being an advanced neurosurgery, patients should consider the expertise of the surgeon and comprehensive clinical services while opting to undergo a successful eyeball craniotomy,” said Dr Rajan Shah, director, neurosurgery, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi. Dr Rangarajan Jyothi said the doctor should have good anatomical knowledge of feeding blood vessels and a good navigation system.

(With inputs from Anna Jose @ Kochi, Ashish Srivastava @ New Delhi, Unnikrishnan S @ Thiruvananthapuram)