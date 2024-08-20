Rezum therapy: Non-surgical procedure to treat BPH

BENGALURU: Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) – a common condition characterised by symptoms such as difficulty urinating, incomplete bladder emptying, and frequent nighttime urination, affects the majority of the male population as they age. Rezum therapy, however, offers new hope for those suffering from BPH by providing a minimally invasive treatment option in about 10 minutes. Performed as an outpatient procedure, it allows for a quicker recovery and minimises the need for long-term medication.

Dr Suriraju V, consultant urologist at Regal Hospital, said that around 50% of men over 60, and an overwhelming 90% by age 85 experience symptoms such as difficulty in urinating, and frequent or urgent night-time urination. These symptoms severely disrupt daily life, impacting sleep quality and overall well-being.

This non-surgical, medication-free treatment involves delivering high-temperature water vapour directly into the prostate tissue through a needle. The steam effectively reduces the enlarged tissue without damaging surrounding areas, providing a safer and quicker recovery compared to traditional surgical methods.

In contrast to traditional laser surgeries that often require longer hospital stays and ongoing medication, Rezum therapy spares patients from these issues. This advantage is particularly significant for those with comorbidities, and even in case of patients with cardiac issues.

It is also beneficial for younger men with BPH as traditional surgical methods can sometimes lead to sexual health problems, but Rezum therapy minimises these risks, offering a safer alternative that does not compromise sexual function. “Rezum therapy costs approximately `2.5 lakh, nearly twice more than the standard therapy. However, it eliminates the need for multiple follow-up visits, lifelong medication, and potential complications associated with traditional surgeries,” Dr Suriraju added.

Dr Naveen MN, consultant urologist and renal transplant surgeon at Gleneagles BGS Hospital, added that the therapy may not be suitable for patients with significantly enlarged prostates or severe symptoms, who might require more invasive treatments. Some patients may experience temporary urinary discomfort after the procedure.

“The choice to undergo Rezum therapy should be made in consultation with a urologist, carefully balancing the benefits of symptom relief and reduced side effects against the individual patient’s condition,” added Dr Naveen.