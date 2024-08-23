Apple to produce iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in India: What does it mean for customers?

NEW DELHI: Apple is set to manufacture its high-end iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models in India for the first time, following the introduction of India-made iPhone 15 models last year. Reports suggest that production in India could reduce manufacturing costs by 10%. However, whether this reduction will translate into lower prices for customers is uncertain due to high component costs and local taxes. Despite this, the increased production is expected to boost iPhone exports from India.

Expanding manufacturing capacity for iPhone Pro

This marks the first time Apple is assembling its premium devices outside China. In India, Apple’s contract manufacturers include Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Group, with Foxconn being the largest. The move to shift production from China to India is largely driven by geopolitical tensions between the US and China. As a result, Apple aims to increase its iPhone production in India from the current 10% to 25% by next year. For FY24, Apple reported around ₹68,000 crore in domestic sales, while the value of exported iPhones was ₹66,000 crore for FY23. Foxconn, Apple’s largest manufacturing partner, is preparing to produce the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max at its Tamil Nadu facility. The company has reportedly trained thousands of workers to meet Apple’s quality standards, with production expected to begin shortly after the global launch of the iPhone 16 series.

Will customers see cheaper iPhones?

While local production in India could potentially reduce costs by up to 10%, the effect on retail prices might not be substantial. High component costs and local taxes may keep prices higher for Indian consumers compared to those in other regions. Additionally, most of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max units produced in India are expected to be exported to Europe, West Asia, and US markets due to lower domestic demand for these high-end models.