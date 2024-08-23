Focus on cultivating AI talent

BENGALURU: India will have a surplus of talent with over one million highly skilled tech professionals by 2030. However, there are valid concerns about the quality of their skill sets and expertise in the industry and to meet the demand for AI skills, it is imperative to develop and cultivate AI talent through various operating models, says a report titled 'Advancing India’s AI Skills: Interventions and programmes needed,' released by Deloitte India in partnership with Nasscom.

These models should encompass re-skilling the existing workforce and fostering new talent through academia and industry collaboration, ensuring a robust pipeline of skilled professionals ready to drive AI-led innovation, the report says. The Indian AI talent demand is expected to grow from 600,000–650,000 to over 1,250,000 over 2022-27 at a 15% CAGR. However, the AI market is expected to grow at a rate of 25–35% CAGR, potentially signalling a demand-supply gap in the talent pool and a need for upskilling existing talent.

Most Indian IT companies have already started training their workforce on AI and related technologies. During 2023–24, TCS trained 350,000 employees, while Wipro trained 220,000 of its staff on AI. Microsoft has also agreed to provide AI skilling opportunities to 2 million people in India by 2025 to empower the country’s workforce with future-ready skills.