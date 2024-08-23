'Gen AI can help reduce paperwork and time-to-market for drugs'

BENGALURU: In the life sciences space, there is significant adoption of Generative AI as it can help reduce paperwork and time-to-market for drugs, especially in clinical trials, said Nitesh Mirchandani, chief business officer, Mindsprint, a digital technology and business solutions firm. “Covid-19 accelerated this trend. While Gen AI wasn’t available in 2020, AI was used to crunch data and expedite vaccine development. This demonstrates the potential of AI in reducing timelines for clinical trials and drug rollouts,” he told this newspaper.

Most customers are adopting AI, and it is part of the company's data analytics practice. Mindsprint has three service lines - technology services, business process services, and cybersecurity services.

"AI is a prominent part of our tech services group. Within AI, particularly Gen AI, there's significant interest as everyone wants to be more efficient, fast, and scalable. Gen AI use cases are helping with scalability, efficiency, productivity, with the end goal of improving customer or employee experience and helping with improved company evaluation," Mirchandani added.

For commercial teams, the company has built platforms to help sales teams sell better and faster. "Imagine if they're going to meet a customer - previously, people spent hours reading up on customers. Now, industry reports, annual reports, quarterly earnings can be fed into a system that generates crisp, consumable inputs about that customer," he said.

The company has customers in four primary industries -- food and agriculture, retail CPG (consumer packaged goods), life sciences, and manufacturing. Talking about cyber security, he said it is an emerging space and a top priority for chief information officers and IT leaders. "We have a cybersecurity practice offering managed security assessments and services. In the manufacturing space, we do factory security assessments, and we also do a lot on the consulting side, helping our customers with cybersecurity,” he said.