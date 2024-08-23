Goa tourism’s Beyond Beaches initiative unveils white water rafting

In a bid to draw travellers away from the increasingly crowded beaches, Goa Tourism recently launched the Goa Beyond Beaches initiative, encouraging visitors to explore the lesser-known yet equally captivating destinations across the state. While Goa is internationally celebrated for its sun-kissed beaches and vibrant nightlife, this coastal gem offers far more than just its shoreline.
The new initiative by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) aims to shift the focus to the state’s other attractions, promoting a deeper and more enriching exploration of Goa. As part of this effort, the state government is championing a homestay policy that invites tourists to experience the warmth and hospitality of Goan villages, which are steeped in rich heritage and offer a peaceful retreat.
Recently, Goa’s tourism minister, Rohan A Khaunte, showcased the state’s commitment to sustainable tourism by taking part in a whitewater rafting experience on the Mhadei River in Valpoi. This event highlighted Goa’s scenic hinterlands and underscored the state’s dedication to promoting adventure sports and nature- based tourism. The minister’s participation brought attention to the thrilling opportunities available beyond the beaches, including river rafting, nature trails and immersive cultural experiences that reveal the rich diversity of the region.
Speaking on the occasion, Rohan remarked, “Today, we experienced river rafting in Valpoi, Sattari — a refreshing and rejuvenating activity. It’s a perfect adventure for everyone, whether visiting with friends or family, offering a deeper understanding of what Goa truly represents. Beyond our beautiful coastline, we have a rich ecological life, expansive hinterlands, adventure sports, wellness activities and more. This complements the Goan spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava,’ where we extend our warmest hospitality. Come and explore a new side of tourism — Goa Beyond Beaches, the hinterlands, innovative tourism services and the thrill and excitement of river rafting.”
The initiative also brings attention to Goa’s wildlife sanctuaries, which have become popular attractions for tourists seeking a closer connection with nature. Among the renowned sanctuaries are Cotigao, Mhadei, Netravali and the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary.