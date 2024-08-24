Depletion of fish stock triggers conflict between traditional fishermen and trawl boats

KOCHI: The depletion of fish stock in the coastal sea, caused by the rapid warming of the Arabian Sea has triggered tension between the traditional fishermen and trawl boat operators in Kerala. On August 16, traditional fishermen from the Kochi harbour chased and detained two trawl boats alleging they were indulging in illegal fishing. Fishermen gathered in large numbers in front of the fisheries department office and staged a road blockade demanding stringent action against trawl boats.

The traditional fishermen allege that bottom trawling by mechanised boats is destroying the marine habitat, which adversely affects the spawning of fish species. Bottom trawling is the practice of dragging the net through the seafloor. Besides, some boats are found involved in pair trawling where two boats drag the net parallelly catching everything on the surface water. The fishermen were forced to launch the agitation following depletion of fish stocks in the coastal waters, which has started affecting their livelihood. They say popular species like oil sardine and Indian mackerel have disappeared from the coastal waters.

The trawl boats are using banned pelagic fishing nets, which destroy the marine habitat and catch even juvenile fish and eggs. “The fisheries department has ignored our pleas to initiate stringent action against unsustainable fishing practices,” said fishermen union leader Jackson Pollayil.

However, trawl boat owners allege that the fishing practice of the traditional fishermen is causing depletion of fish stock. “The ring seine and purse seine nets used by the inboard engine boats of traditional fishermen are destroying the marine habitat. These nets are 1.5 km long and the mesh size is only 10 mm. The government has banned the use of nets with mesh size lesser than 23 mm, said boat owners association leader Joseph Xavier Kalappurackal.