Operation Sigur in the Nilgiris

CHENNAI: On August 16, executive officers of Sholur and Masinagudi town panchayats in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu issued demolition notices to 35 resorts, calling them unauthorised constructions. The notice said the buildings were constructed without proper permission and violate sections 56 and 57 of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971. The resorts have been under lock and seal since 2018 following the Supreme Court’s orders.

The resort owners were directed to demolish the buildings within 15 days, failing which the government will raze them and recover the cost from the owners, read a notice issued to Mist View Farm House, a 7,200 sq ft unapproved resort located in Bokkapuram.

While there is no indication of resort owners voluntarily pulling down the structures, the Nilgiris district administration is gearing up for ‘Operation Sigur’. If carried out, it will be one of the biggest clean-up acts undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government.

The issue is not just about building violations. These resorts are sitting right in the middle of one of the important and fragile elephant corridors — The Sigur Elephant Corridor — in the country. It is one of its kind connecting the Western and Eastern Ghats facilitating easy movement of thousands of Asiatic elephants from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Explaining why illegal resorts and other encroachments need to be removed to restore the integrity of the Sigur corridor, a senior forest official told the TNIE, elephants from Nilambur, Wayanad, Bandipur, Nagarhole and Mudumalai take the Sigur plateau since it is the only flat route available for large herds between Nilgiris high slopes and the Moyar gorge.