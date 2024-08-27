Watch out for severe bouts of vomiting in pregnancy

BHUBANESWAR: Barely two weeks into her second pregnancy, Sahana, 32, realised that the next few months would not be easy. Going by her previous experience, she knew that the nausea would only get intense in the coming days, and the vomiting would be a regular ordeal within minutes of even a light snack or meal. She also knew that it could be managed with help from a doctor and would come to pass. Nine months later, she once again delivered a healthy baby.

Pregnant women often complain of nausea and vomiting, which subsides after the first trimester. But some pregnant women experience severe bouts of nausea and vomiting for a prolonged period. According to health experts, this extreme form of nausea and vomiting experienced during pregnancy is called hyperemesis gravidarum that can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances and weight loss. It is more intense than typical morning sickness and can significantly impact a pregnant woman's quality of life.

The prevalence of hyperemesis gravidarum in India varies and it has emerged as a cause of concern for pregnant women due to its potential effects on both maternal and foetal health. More than 80% pregnant women experience morning sickness and it is usually manageable unlike hyperemesis gravidarum, which requires medical treatment to address symptoms and ensure better health.