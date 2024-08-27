Why India is a top destination for medical tourism

NEW DELHI: India has emerged as a top destination for medical tourism, attracting patients from around the world for everything from life-saving surgeries to cosmetic enhancements. This is a far cry from how Indian hospitals were mostly sought for complex medical procedures by patients from lower middle-income countries until a few years ago.
While the global healthcare industry still reels under the effects of Covid-19 pandemic, India’s medical tourism sector has emerged from the blues dealt by the pathogen. As per the projections for 2024 by Crisil, the number of medical tourists will soar nearly to 7.3 million, surpassing pre-pandemic figures, up from 6.1 million estimated in 2023.
The surge in medical tourism is a testament to India's growing reputation in the field. According to the Medical Tourism Index for 2020-21, a survey among Americans, India was the 10th most preferred destination; a significant achievement out of 46 global destinations. So, what’s driving this surge?
Pocket-friendly ‘holistic’ expertise
One of the primary attractions is the remarkable cost-effectiveness of medical procedures in India. International patients frequently travel here for complex surgeries such as liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants, cardiac surgeries, and orthopedic procedures. Oncology treatments, including radiation therapy and chemotherapy, are also highly sought after.
Doctors suggested that complex procedures such as cardiac surgery, organ transplants, and cancer treatments can be up to 80% cheaper in India than in the US or Europe. For instance, heart bypass surgery that costs about $130,000 in the US can be done for about $7,000 in India. Similarly, a liver transplant that would cost approximately $300,000 is available for about $45,000 here.
"India is a highly attractive destination for international patients, primarily because of world-class clinical excellence and clinical competencies of our doctors, ensuring that the best clinical outcomes are possible to achieve. Our hospitals are at par, if not more, with those in the US, UK, and other developed countries in terms of facilities, services, and technology.
And finally, the third and major reason for attraction is the huge advantage of being the most cost effective. Patients with wide clinical conditions from cardiovascular sciences to oncosciences to neurosciences to gastroenteric sciences to ortho-spine to transplantation sciences to physiotherapy-rehabilitation sciences are treated here,” said Dr Simanta G Sharma, head of healthcare development & transformation, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru.
Holistic health on offer
While India's major cities are bustling with medical tourists, the southern states, in particular, stand out for their holistic healthcare offerings. The integration of traditional therapies such as ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy provide patients with alternative or complementary treatments that enhance India’s appeal as a wellness destination. These therapies are particularly popular among patients looking for alternative or complementary treatments.
“Quality medical services, affordable care in comparison to Mumbai and Delhi are some of the reasons for international patients preferring south India, particularly Tamil Nadu for medical tourism,” said Shumaila Tarannum, who deals with international patients services.
Dr Sharma said that there is a high demand among international patients seeking ayurvedic treatment solutions, for which the hospital runs Ramaiah Indic Specialty & Ayurveda (RISA), an integrated state-of-the-art advanced tertiary care ayurveda centre.
“Kerala and other southern states are most sought after by patients from Nigeria, Kenya, Iraq, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, while Mumbai and Delhi and metropolis in north cater to international patients from neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal Afghanistan etc. So India is actually catering to the world through hospitals in metro cities and I’m sure that in the next 10 years, our district hospitals will also be able to handle international patients,” said Dr Suresh Singhvi, co-director, Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi
Infrastructure and accessibility
Manipal Hospitals Bengaluru said that apart from medical expertise, cost-effectiveness and shorter waiting time for treatments, what sets India apart from other nations in medical tourism is its world-class infrastructure and technology.
The country is home to some of the world's leading hospitals, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by internationally trained doctors. Many institutions like Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, and Max Healthcare, recognised globally for their expertise in specialties, have also expanded their outreach by setting up international offices, making it easier for patients from countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia to access healthcare services in India. The factors, other than medical expertise and cost component, which fuel medical tourism are excellent flight connectivity, a wide variety of cuisines and availability of language translators that put patients at ease to seek medical treatments in India, added Dr Sharma.
(With inputs from Sinduja Jane @ Chennai)