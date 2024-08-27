Why India is a top destination for medical tourism

NEW DELHI: India has emerged as a top destination for medical tourism, attracting patients from around the world for everything from life-saving surgeries to cosmetic enhancements. This is a far cry from how Indian hospitals were mostly sought for complex medical procedures by patients from lower middle-income countries until a few years ago.

While the global healthcare industry still reels under the effects of Covid-19 pandemic, India’s medical tourism sector has emerged from the blues dealt by the pathogen. As per the projections for 2024 by Crisil, the number of medical tourists will soar nearly to 7.3 million, surpassing pre-pandemic figures, up from 6.1 million estimated in 2023.

The surge in medical tourism is a testament to India's growing reputation in the field. According to the Medical Tourism Index for 2020-21, a survey among Americans, India was the 10th most preferred destination; a significant achievement out of 46 global destinations. So, what’s driving this surge?

Pocket-friendly ‘holistic’ expertise

One of the primary attractions is the remarkable cost-effectiveness of medical procedures in India. International patients frequently travel here for complex surgeries such as liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants, cardiac surgeries, and orthopedic procedures. Oncology treatments, including radiation therapy and chemotherapy, are also highly sought after.