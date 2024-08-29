India’s hybrid rocket

At 7.25 am, on August 24, 2024, India achieved yet another milestone in space tech, when its first hybrid rocket ‘RHUMI’ was launched from the country’s coast. This achievement is testament to the country’s innovative spirit and paves the way for exploration of its vast potential in space science and technology.

RHUMI-1 is India’s first mobile-hybrid rocket that was successfully launched from Thiruvidanthai, on East Coast Road near Chennai.

Space Zone India, an aerospace technology firm based in Chennai, known for offering cost-effective long-term solutions in the space sector, initiated this project and completed it successfully. Anand Mahalingam, founder of Space Zone India, along with Mylswamy Annadurai, former director of ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC) and project director and the visionary behind Chandrayaan 1, led the way towards achieving this feat.

The differences

RHUMI-1 is unique in its way that it is 100% pyrotechnic-free and 0% TNT. It is based on a generic fuel-based electric motor and has an electrically triggered parachute deployer. This way, it combines the perks of both liquid and solid fuel to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

The solid fuel in this hybrid rocket is used as a propellant, which is cast into a cylindrical shape and placed inside a rocket motor; while the oxidiser that is used to sustain the combustion is stored in a separate tank and fed into the combustion chamber.

But both these propellants are immobile and combust only when the fuel is converted into gaseous form and mixed with an oxidiser in the combustion chamber.

Apart from this, RHUMI-1 carried a payload of three CUBE satellites that were designed to monitor and gather information about atmospheric conditions like UV radiation, cosmic radiation intensity and air quality. The satellites that are present in this rocket will help collect all relevant data that will open doors to new research and development in this field. RHUMI-1 is also deployed with 50 PICO satellites to investigate and learn about various atmospheric factors, such as accelerometer readings, altitude and ozone levels for better understanding of environmental dynamics.