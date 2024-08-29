Sacred salutations!

India was invaded and colonised by several superpowers including the English, Dutch and the French. But if there is one country that has left an everlasting impression, over one particular area in India — it is undoubtedly the Portuguese rule over Goa. They ruled this small coastal region from 1510 to 1961 and the state became the capital of Portuguese India. During their reign, which lasted for more than four centuries, the Portuguese built forts, churches and other structures that left behind a legacy of Indo-Portuguese architecture that blends European and Indian styles. Even though almost 65 percent of the state follows Hinduism, during Portuguese rule, it became increasingly difficult for the Hindus to follow their religion and carry out worship. Interestingly, the Hindus, to avoid persecution by the Portuguese and continue to follow their rituals, built temples that look could pass off as churches, from the outside. When you look at the construction style of the facades, it would be tough to distinguish one from the other. We bring you five beautiful temples from across the state that follow this fusion architectural design that was born out of necessity, but continue to wow us by their sheer brilliance!

Mangeshi Temple

This temple dedicated to Lord Shiva had its origins in Kushasthali Cortalim, a village in Mormugao, which fell to the invading Portuguese in 1543. The Mangesh Linga was originally situated at Kushasthali or Cortalim on the banks of the river Aghanashini, but was moved to its current location at Mangeshi in Priol village in Atrunja Taluka when the Portuguese began forcibly converting people to Christianity. The architecture of the temple is captivating, with its columns, domes and balustrades. The premises houses a seven-story octagonal deep stambha or lamp tower, at the entrance. Built in this unique Goan temple architectural style, the magnificent tower is truly remarkable when illuminated by oil lamps on festive evenings. Stay at Grand Hyatt Goa, Bambolim, 25 kms away.

Shanta Durga Temple

Tracing its origins to more than 450 years back, this famous temple in Kavalem village, Ponda, is where goddess Durga is worshipped. She is a mediator between Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva and hence the name, Shanta Durga or peaceful Durga. The image of the deity depicts her as holding two serpents, one in each hand. It is believed that the serpents represent Vishnu and Shiva. Constructed in the Indo-Portuguese architectural style, the temple building has rare Roman arched windows and a pyramidal shikhara among its characteristics. The huge five-story deep stambha or lamp tower and the big temple pond are additional attractions here. Stay at Elements by Rosetta, Varca, 25 kms away.