Truecaller leverages AI/ML tech to enhance spam detection

BENGALURU: Truecaller is leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to further enhance its spam detection and fraud prevention systems.

Priyam Bose, global head, Truecaller for Business GTM (Go To Market) and Developer Products and Engg, told this newspaper: “Our plans include ongoing improvements to our spam detection features and a strong focus on meaningful collaborations with government bodies and leading Indian brands to raise awareness about cyber fraud.”

It has partnered with Microsoft to integrate AI voice assistant capabilities for answering calls, and with HDFC Ergo to launch cyber fraud insurance.

As digitisation continues to scale in India, it has become more imperative than ever for businesses to not only genuinely represent themselves but also leverage capabilities to have efficient, trusted and safe communication with their users without compromising on experience. In the process keep impersonators, fraudsters and scamsters at bay and prevent them from impacting their brand reputation and end customers, Bose said.

“By incorporating the Verified Business Caller ID solution, along with visual elements like Video Caller ID, context-driven capability such as Call Reason, personalised interactions with APIs, and actionable insights including call-back options and feedback capabilities, we enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers across the communication lifecycle,” Bose explained.

Managing calls from your wrist

Recently, Truecaller announced that it will be available on Android Wear OS. Main features of this include identifying incoming calls and messages directly on one’s smartwatch and managing communications like screen calls, block spam and filter messages from the wrist.

AI cloned voice detection

A few months ago, Truecaller announced the launch of the first AI cloned voice detection. AI Call Scanner is the latest feature in its arsenal of spam and scam fighting capabilities and it said that AI Call Scanner is designed to use AI to fight AI and can warn users in real time on the phone call in case it detects that the voice one is hearing is AI-generated. Truecaller said the AI Call Scanner is trained to detect and differentiate between human voices and AI-synthesised voices, therefore it empowers users to guard themselves against potential scams and fraudulent activities.