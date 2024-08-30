What is Telegram & why is it in the news?

NEW DELHI: Telegram, a messaging app founded by Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, has been in the news for negative reasons. Durov was detained in France on August 24 over allegations of 12 criminal violations, including complicity in selling child sexual abuse material, drug trafficking, fraud, abetting organised crime transactions, and refusing to share information with investigators. However, he was released on Wednesday after four days of questioning, upon paying a bail of 5 million euros and agreeing to report to a police station twice a week. But his arrest brought the app into limelight. Founded in 2013, Telegram is the only messaging app that competes with WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and others.

While it may not have the same user base as WhatsApp, it has gained traction in recent years due to its privacy, encryption, and open-source API. These features, along with the ability to use multiple devices with the same account and multiple accounts on the same device, have made it popular among certain users. In this article, we will explore Telegram’s features, the controversies surrounding it, and why it has been gaining traction.

Previous controversies

Before launching Telegram, Durov founded VKontakte, Russia’s largest social network. However, VKontakte faced significant pressure from the Russian government during and after the mass pro-democracy protests in Moscow in late 2011 and 2012. Authorities reportedly demanded that VKontakte remove online communities of Russian opposition activists and later sought personal data of users involved in the 2013 Ukrainian uprising that led to the removal of a pro-Kremlin president.

Under intense pressure, Durov sold his stake in VKontakte in 2014 and left Russia. Telegram is now based in Dubai, which Durov has described as “the best place for a neutral platform to defend our users’ privacy and freedom of speech.” In India, Telegram boasts of a user base of over 220 million users (as of August 2021). The app has faced scrutiny before; in October 2023, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a notice regarding the widespread dissemination of child pornography on the platform.