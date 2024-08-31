India will be global hotspot for human-wildlife conflict by 2070

CHENNAI: As India’s population continues to grow, the nation faces an escalating challenge of managing the increasing overlap between human populations and wildlife. A recent study published in Science Advances reveals that by 2070, this overlap will intensify across more than half of Earth’s terrestrial surface, driven primarily by human population growth rather than changes in wildlife distributions due to climate change. In India, where both human and wildlife populations are dense, this trend will present a significant conservation challenge that calls for strategic planning and targeted interventions.

India is home to a rich diversity of wildlife, including iconic species such as tigers, elephants, and leopards. However, it is also one of the most densely populated countries in the world, with over 1.4 billion people cohabiting spaces that wildlife also needs.

The study titled “Global expansion of human-wildlife overlap in the 21st century” conducted by University of Michigan forecasts that India, along with other populous regions like China, will experience some of the highest levels of human-wildlife overlap.

This increased proximity heightens the risk of conflict, where wildlife may damage crops, attack livestock, or pose direct threats to human safety. Conversely, human activities like deforestation, urban expansion, and agriculture will further encroach on natural habitats, pushing wildlife into smaller and fragmented areas.

TNIE has reviewed several documents tabled during the recently concluded Parliament session. Official statistics show the human-wildlife conflict has been on the rise across the country. The Union government and states are culpable of giving permissions left, right and centre for environmentally detrimental projects inside forest areas. As a result, the casualty numbers of both animals and humans are increasing.