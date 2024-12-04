An axis of concern

Water is life, it sustains life, and is a prerequisite to the existence of a living world. It is also the most important resource of, for, and on the Earth, and is integral to maintaining the natural balance.

We have water everywhere, in different forms, but how much of it is readily available at our disposal, is a pertinent question. According to the United States Geological Survey, “The Earth is a watery place. But just how much water exists on, in, and above our planet? About 71% of the Earth’s surface is water-covered, and the oceans hold about 96.5% of all the Earth’s water. Water also exists in the air as water vapour, in rivers and lakes, in icecaps and glaciers, in the ground as soil moisture and in aquifers, and even in you and your dog.”

Of the 3.5% of the world’s freshwater, only 1% is in lakes and rivers, directly available for human use. Hence, paradoxically, water becomes the single-most invaluable resource, on which our very survival depends.

Today, exploitation of this very resource is wreaking havoc. A section of historians, political scientists and researchers also go to the extent of postulating that ‘water’ would spark the next ‘World War’. According to researchers, water wars are expected in the next fifty years. But there is a bigger concern begging attention at the moment.

A change in tilt

Excessive extraction of groundwater is not only making people’s daily lives difficult, but has affected the mechanics of our planet itself. According to the latest research, excessive extraction of groundwater has tilted the Earth’s axis by 31.5 inches, i.e. around 80 cm.

A research paper – Geophysical Research Letters - Drift of Earth’s Pole Confirms Groundwater Depletion as a Significant Contributor to Global Sea Level Rise 1993-2010 – published in 2023 by a team of researchers, Ki-Weon Seo, Dongryeol Ryu, Jooyoung Eom, Taewhan Jeon, Jae-Seung Kim, Kookhyoun Youm, Kianli Chen, and Clark R Wilson, stated the findings based on climatic models and hydrological sources. The paper was again revised this year. According to the release of the paper by American Geophysical Union, Advancing Earth and Space Sciences: “Based on climate models, scientists have estimated that humans pumped 2,150 gigatons of groundwater, equivalent to more than 6 mm (0.24 inches) of sea level rise, from 1993-2010.”

In the study, the researchers point out: “The Earth’s pole has drifted by 78.48 cm to 64.16 degrees East, and a speed of 4.36 cm per year. The ice sheets and mountain glaciers melting in the polar regions has also been the cause of the rise in the mean sea level. It is also associated with climate change.”