Joining the dots: Seen the Orion's Belt at night?

When you look up at the night sky during winter, you might have noticed three stars, equidistant from one another in a row that shine brightly! These stars are the Orion’s Belt, which prominently appears in the night sky between October and March, and is part of the constellation ‘Orion the Hunter’.

Orion consists of three belt stars, Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka. The stars in this belt are massive, formed from large amounts of gas and dust. Usually, they burn through their fuel instantaneously and rapidly go through evolution. As they evolve, they get brighter and more massive. The stars in Orion’s Belt are in the same stage, hence they shine brightly and are aligned in the sky.

Now, this belt exists slightly below the celestial equator. It is one of the 15 equatorial constellations, which can be witnessed from anywhere on Planet Earth for at least part of the year. They peak highest when seen from locations near the equator. Hence, one of the asterisms can be utilised to find 0 degree (the equator).

The westernmost star of the belt is Alnitak, a triple star system. The primary star is a massive hot supergiant, located nearly 800 lightyears from Earth. This star is 20 times more massive than our Sun. Its blue colour comes from the surface temperature, reaching around 28,000K. The central star of the belt is Alnilam, which is over 2,000 lightyears away. Due to its temperature, it emits a blue-white hue, making it the most luminous among the three stars. While the easternmost star, Mintaka, is a binary star system, with two stars orbiting each other. This is located 900 lightyears away from Earth. However, Mintaka is the only star visible from both the Northern and Southern hemispheres. This is due to its proximity to the celestial equator. Whereas Altinak and Alnigam are best seen from the Northern hemisphere. All the stars are in the range of 5-10 million years old, which is relatively young when compared to the Sun.