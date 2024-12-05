DGCA introduces new rules for flight delays

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has unveiled new guidelines aimed at enhancing the experience of air travellers during flight delays, particularly as northern India’s winter weather conditions create significant disruptions. These measures are designed to ensure passengers’ basic needs are met during extended waiting periods, reflecting the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s commitment to prioritising passenger comfort. Passengers experiencing delays of two to four hours will now be entitled to refreshments, including tea, coffee and snacks, to alleviate their inconvenience. For delays extending beyond four hours, airlines will be required to provide full meals, ensuring that travellers are adequately cared for during prolonged waits. Drinking water must be readily available to passengers during shorter delays of up to two hours, addressing a fundamental need while passengers await updates on their journey.

In addition to these steps, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has introduced a significant initiative to assist passengers stranded on aircraft due to adverse weather. New protocols will now allow such passengers to re-enter the airport terminal seamlessly. This process, supported by drills to ensure efficiency, is intended to provide a smoother experience when flights resume.

Highlighting the cascading impact of delays, the Ministry noted that disruptions in one sector often result in knock-on effects across an airline’s entire network. Acknowledging this, the DGCA’s new rules aim to mitigate the discomfort caused by these operational challenges in the process. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the aviation ministry reaffirmed its focus on passenger well-being: “In pursuance to Para 3.8.1 (a) of CAR Section 3, Series M Part IV issued by DGCA, airlines have been advised to provide facilities to passengers during flight delays. These measures are designed to prioritise passenger convenience during unforeseen disruptions.” The advisory was prompted by significant delays in the national capital attributed to low visibility caused by dense fog.