Journeying through Jammu!

While Jammu city’s name keeps splashing on news channels now and then, very little is known about its native culture and people. Contrary to the common assumption, the city is actually home to diverse ethnic groups, with the Dogris being a large native population. Over the decades the state of Jammu and Kashmir has come to be known for the Kashmiri pashmina and their flavour packed Wazwan. However, that is only one chapter of a more elaborate story of the region. It becomes essential to acknowledge the other half, which remains unexplored. To truly experience Jammu city one needs to experience its people and the diverse cultures that coexist within its radius. Dogra culture adds a very subtle and sweet layer to the city with its unique food flavours, vibrant attire, lively music and softspoken language.

Every culture is best introduced by its food traditions, in the dogri cuisine one can find Khatta Meat (lamb meat with tangy notes), Ambal (sweet and sour pumpkin curry) and Gheur (a dish resembling pancakes often served with curd and jaggery). To taste the authentic flavours of these dishes old-school local eateries are the best for example Sharma Hotel or Rawal Pindi Sweet House where they also serve other delicacies like Rajma Rice and Kalari Kulcha (a regional specialty made from buffalo milk cheese). If you want a variety of foods then Pahalwan is a beloved local food chain and their Chole Bhature is to die for. They serve it with a very underrated traditional side dish called Oria (boiled potatoes soaked in a blend of curd and mustard oil). Folk songs and dances play a crucial role in expressing the identity and traditions of the dogri people. Melodies of dogri folk songs capture the essence of rural life, often narrating tales of love, nature and daily struggles. Bhala Sipahiya is one of the most popular dogri songs, sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar as part of her album Lata — Dogri Geet. The dance forms are lively and often performed to the beats of dhol in groups led by a singer who also dances. Kud and chhajja are particularly popular, showcasing the community’s spirit and connection to their deities. The traditional attire is a vibrant mix of cotton and wool fabrics. Men typically wear kurtas paired with churidars or dhotis, often complemented by turbans.