Stay alert during holiday season Phishing sites lure shoppers with enticing deals

BENGALURU: Since holidays are here, cybercriminals are also putting in overtime and threat actors are poised to take advantage of consumers hoping to shop for yearly discounts. The next time when you open your inbox, be cautious as threat actors can deliver convincing phishing emails directly to consumer inbox, aided by AI tools including generative AI platforms. They might promise discounts or offer exclusive access to items or something similar.

In case if you click and they have harvested user data, they can leverage it for more damaging attacks, including ransomware.

Check Point Research has released insights into the cyber threats associated with the holiday shopping season, and it says nearly all new holiday shopping websites observed in the lead-up to Black Friday (November 29) were classified as unsafe. These phishing sites lure shoppers with enticing deals, only to harvest payment details and login credentials. The malicious websites, Check Point Research has observed signal a troubling trend. It says that the websites not only impersonate well-known global brands but also target smaller, boutique brands that may be less recognisable.

What is common among many of these fraudulent sites? They all exhibit similar design elements and formatting, suggesting the possibility of a coordinated operation behind these deceptive practices, it says. The US remains the most targeted region for ransomware, with incidents increasing by 24% compared to last year.