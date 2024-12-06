Telegram makes a U-Turn on child protection: What this means

NEW DELHI: In a significant policy shift, Telegram has agreed to work with the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), a leading organization focused on identifying and removing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online. This move marks a major change for the popular messaging app, which has faced criticism for allowing criminal activities such as child exploitation, drug trafficking, and fraud to proliferate on its platform.

Why is this change important?

Telegram, with over 950 million users globally, has long prioritised user privacy, often at the expense of stricter content moderation. However, this stance led to concerns that Telegram was becoming a haven for criminals. The platform’s failure to address harmful content culminated in the arrest of its founder, Pavel Durov, in August 2024. The IWF is a global leader in combating CSAM. By joining the IWF, Telegram can access advanced tools designed to detect and block CSAM before it spreads. Derek Ray-Hill, Interim CEO of the IWF, called Telegram’s decision “transformational” but emphasised that it is just the beginning of a much longer journey.

Privacy vs security dilemma

Telegram has always marketed itself as a fully encrypted messaging app. However, most communications on the platform use standard encryption rather than end-to-end encryption, raising concerns about the app’s overall security. Despite this, Telegram claims to already be removing hundreds of thousands of CSAM pieces each month using its own tools.

Why this matters

Telegram’s shift toward collaborating with the IWF is a major step in the right direction in the battle against online child exploitation. While the platform’s reputation has been tarnished by its previous stance on content moderation, this partnership with IWF demonstrates a newfound commitment to addressing harmful material. While this partnership with the IWF is a positive development, it’s just the first step in Telegram’s journey toward improving its moderation policies. The app has a long way to go in ensuring that its platform remains safe for users, especially vulnerable children.