Beetle man of India

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s V Sharan has turned a childhood fascination into a mission to protect one of nature’s most elusive predators — tiger beetles. A naturalist from Rajapalayam, Sharan shared his decade-long journey with The New Indian Express on the discovery and advocacy for these dazzling insects, which are as intriguing as they are underappreciated.
“I stumbled upon my first tiger beetle in 2014,” Sharan recalls, his passion evident. “It was on my farm in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu. I spotted a tiny, metallic blur darting across the soil. It was incredibly fast, zig-zagging in ways that left me awestruck. That moment changed everything for me.” That ‘blur’ turned out to be a Yellow-shouldered tiger beetle (Cicindela angulicollis), one of India’s lesser-known treasures.
Tiger beetles, named for their aggressive predation and unmatched speed, are truly the tigers of the insect world. Globally, more than 2,900 species have been documented, with India alone boasting over 260 and in the last three decades alone, more than 50 new species have been documented. Remarkably, about half of these are endemic to the subcontinent. Yet, despite their vibrant colours and fascinating behaviours, these insects remain overshadowed by more charismatic species like birds and butterflies.
“Tiger beetles are incredible bioindicators,” Sharan explains. “Their presence often mirrors the health of an ecosystem. Surveying them is surprisingly efficient compared to other wildlife. While it might take days to assess bird populations over a few hectares, tiger beetle surveys can cover hundreds of hectares at the same time.”
They thrive in habitats ranging from sandy beaches and muddy riverbanks to forest floors. However, they are highly sensitive to environmental changes. “Even minor disturbances like habitat loss or temperature shifts can devastate their populations. Their habitats are fragile, and the beetles themselves are cold-blooded, relying on external temperatures to regulate their activity. They’re fascinating creatures,” he adds.
Tiger beetles are among the fastest runners in the insect world, capable of speeds that could briefly deprive them of their vision. “Imagine running so fast that you go blind mid-chase,” Sharan chuckles. “To cope, they pause to regain their vision before continuing the hunt. It’s like watching a nature documentary in real life.”
When not sprinting, they employ other survival strategies. On hot days, they ‘stilt’ — lifting their bodies high off the ground to avoid heat radiating from the soil. Many species also produce defensive chemicals, such as benzaldehyde and cyanide, to deter predators. Beneath their hard protective shells, their vivid colors serve a dual purpose: camouflage in their natural habitats and as a last-ditch tactic to startle predators.
Sharan points to a recent IUCN Red List Assessment workshop conducted in Coimbatore by the South Asian Invertebrate Specialist Group. The workshop brought together scientists and conservationists, including representatives from the Zoological Survey of India and the Wildlife Institute of India. Of the 122 endemic tiger beetle species assessed, nearly half were classified as endangered, critically endangered, or vulnerable.
“Habitat destruction is the biggest threat,” Sharan says. “Urbanisation, plantation expansion, mining, and even tourism are encroaching on the delicate ecosystems these beetles depend on. Without urgent intervention, we risk losing many species forever.”
To combat this, Sharan turned to citizen science. Platforms like iNaturalist currently showcase around 117 of India’s 260+ tiger beetle species, but many of them have not been observed since they were first described. To address this, Sharan launched an iNaturalist project, “Indian Tiger Beetles,” to track diversity, monitor seasonality, and understand habitat ranges across the country.
“Citizen science is a game-changer,” Sharan asserts. “When I first started, there was little data. Today, thanks to platforms like iNaturalist, we’re filling gaps in our understanding. My own contributions include 14 species observations from Tamil Nadu alone.”
Sharan credits experts like Dr David Pearson, co-author of A Field Guide to the Tiger Beetles of India, for mentoring him in this journey. “Dr Pearson has been instrumental in identifying countless observations. Celebrating the inaugural World Tiger Beetle Day on November 11, 2024, his birthday, was our way of honouring his contributions,” Sharan says.
The event included a talk by Dr Pearson and discussions among naturalists, conservationists and students. To commemorate the occasion, Rajapalayam-based NGO ROAR released a series of lapel pins featuring five Indian tiger beetle species.
Reflecting on his journey, Sharan’s eyes light up when he talks about his expeditions. “One standout moment was at the Alampara resort along TN’s east coast. In just one day, I observed six different tiger beetle species. It’s a treasure trove for anyone interested in these insects.” With a copy of A Field Guide to the Tiger Beetles of India always in his bag, Sharan hopes to inspire more people to take interest in these tiny yet mighty creatures. “Once you start observing tiger beetles, you’ll never look at the ground the same way again,” he says. “They’re a window into the health of our ecosystems and a reminder of why biodiversity matters.”