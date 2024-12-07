Beetle man of India

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s V Sharan has turned a childhood fascination into a mission to protect one of nature’s most elusive predators — tiger beetles. A naturalist from Rajapalayam, Sharan shared his decade-long journey with The New Indian Express on the discovery and advocacy for these dazzling insects, which are as intriguing as they are underappreciated.

“I stumbled upon my first tiger beetle in 2014,” Sharan recalls, his passion evident. “It was on my farm in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu. I spotted a tiny, metallic blur darting across the soil. It was incredibly fast, zig-zagging in ways that left me awestruck. That moment changed everything for me.” That ‘blur’ turned out to be a Yellow-shouldered tiger beetle (Cicindela angulicollis), one of India’s lesser-known treasures.

Tiger beetles, named for their aggressive predation and unmatched speed, are truly the tigers of the insect world. Globally, more than 2,900 species have been documented, with India alone boasting over 260 and in the last three decades alone, more than 50 new species have been documented. Remarkably, about half of these are endemic to the subcontinent. Yet, despite their vibrant colours and fascinating behaviours, these insects remain overshadowed by more charismatic species like birds and butterflies.

“Tiger beetles are incredible bioindicators,” Sharan explains. “Their presence often mirrors the health of an ecosystem. Surveying them is surprisingly efficient compared to other wildlife. While it might take days to assess bird populations over a few hectares, tiger beetle surveys can cover hundreds of hectares at the same time.”