Loads of climate deniers among Trump 2.0 picks

CHENNAI: Donald Trump’s re-election to the White House is being viewed by climate activists as a huge blow to the efforts to address the climate crisis. With time running out to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, a significant amount of commitment is required from all major industrialised nations. The US, being the world’s largest economy and the highest carbon emitter, is duty-bound to lead in climate action.

But it has elected a president who is an ardent advocate of fossil fuels and thinks the climate crisis is a scam. During his first term as president, the US became the first country to formally withdraw from the Paris Accords. A New York Times analysis showed Trump rolled back 112 environment rules during his first term — at least 30 of them related to air pollution and carbon emissions.

Almost four years have passed since Trump left the White House after his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Biden put the US back in the Paris Accords and reversed some of Trump’s policies. In the meantime, the world inched closer to hitting the 1.5°C threshold. Today, there is greater urgency for stronger climate measures than when Trump first took office in 2017.

Trump’s next term is unlikely to be any different on the climate front. He has vowed to roll back Biden’s environmental protection measures and again withdraw from the Paris Accords. Many of his cabinet picks are known climate change deniers. Pete Hegseth, his nominee for defence secretary, believes climate change is a hoax. Sean Duffy, picked to lead the transportation department, told Fox News: “We don’t have a global warming problem. … It’s not global warming because, at certain points, it starts to cool a little bit.”