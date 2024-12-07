Plastic pollution negotiations at the crossroads in Busan

NEW DELHI: At the midweek of the global plastics stocktake, the fifth and final session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) in South Korea’s Busan is yet to decide what all should be included in the mandate—from a cut in production to regulating toxic chemicals used in making polymers. The final text of the agreement is due on December 1.

However, environmental experts are dismayed at the way the negotiations have been progressing. For, the oversized presence of fossil fuel lobbyists threatens to turn the critical environmental agreement into a charade, undermining serious efforts to curb plastic production and pollution. They worry the final text may not craft a strong way forward to make the planet plastic-free.

Financial mechanism

India proposed a dedicated multilateral fund to compensate developing countries for their transition towards plastic-free living. The fund would help developing nations meet the additional costs of transition and invest in alternative sustainable materials, India argued.

Around 100 other countries, including the African and Latin and Caribbean Group, made similar proposals like establishing a new, independent, adequate, and accessible financial mechanism to support developing countries meet their obligations under the proposed treaty.

Workable consensus and equity-based model

The developed countries group, which has 37 members, too, proposed a financial mechanism with a rider. It said no separate fund would be set up, but finance can be availed from existing multilateral mechanisms.

However, India, like other developing countries, proposed a new treaty with fresh funds and no overlap with the mandates of other multilateral agreements. In this regard, it issued a statement on the fourth day of negotiations, stating that the mandates of other multilateral environmental agreements, such as the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions and international bodies like the World Trade Organization, are different from those of the treaty. These previous conventions are still debatable, and many countries still need to adopt them, India pointed out.

India also sought the transfer of clean technology to developing countries to enable compliance with control measures agreed in the instrument. India has long opposed any legally binding international treaty on plastic pollution, preferring a voluntary and consensus-based approach to combating the menace.

On Day 1 of the negotiations, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt and Uganda called for consensus as a decision-making process for the treaty. Consensus gives individual countries the power to veto select treaty measures. However, a civil society group, Break Free From Plastic, criticised India’s position and dubbed it a ‘spoiler’.