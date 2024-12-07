Sea Erosion: Change in land cover, a rising concern

BENGALURU: If the 7,500 km-long coastline gives the country advantage in terms of trade and tourism, it also is a matter of concern because of increasing coastal erosion. Globally, there has been a 20 cm rise in sea level since 1900, which means the sea ingressed into land by as much as 10 metres. Over time, many islands and settlements on land have been lost. Besides, islands that were not even documented are being swallowed by the sea surge.

“There is a lot of administrative failure in maintaining coastal data. Instead of assessing data from 1887 when the first base maps were made or even from 1984 when the government started work on coastal areas, agencies under the government are using data available from 1991 for assessment. This should not be happening,” say experts.

To address sea erosion, government agencies have tried several measures like the building of stone walls in Karnataka. “But it has negative consequences. Stone walls result in the rise in high tides in neighbouring states, prompting them to file objections with the Port Authority of India. The fisheries department has also raised objections as it has affected marine species,” experts said.

To address the problem, the Karnataka forest department and experts have embarked on a large-scale mangrove afforestation drive along the sea shore under the Karnataka-Shore project. While it will take time to produce results, a similar exercise by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), in Puducherry was successful. NCCR is working to replicate the Pondy model in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

“Rock Beach in Puducherry has been recreated after noting a rise in erosion. The harbour was recreated in the southern region and now work is being done in the northern region. Reefs and structures have been added to break the waves reaching the coast,” said a senior NCCR official.

Experts point out that erosion and desilting is rising. The worry is that the silt is accumulating in other locations or even in deep sea, which is contributing to the rise in mean sea level.