Hibernation- how animals sleep away through winter

HOW LONG DOES IT LAST?

The duration of hibernation varies depending on the species, climatic conditions and environmental factors. For instance, bears are long-term hibernators, and one of the species that can hibernate for up to 7 months without eating, drinking, or excreting. Some of the studies conducted on black bears and grizzly bears also show that during hibernation, they reduce their metabolic rate by 75%, their heart rate is reduced to 8-10 beats per minute, and they solely rely on fat reserves for their energy. But, despite being immobile for months, these creatures do not suffer from muscle atrophy or bone loss, and this provides insights into preserving human health for a prolonged period; For eg: Astronauts in space.

A different study conducted on wood frogs in North America revealed that these creatures can freeze themselves during solid winters, where 70% of their body turns into ice. During this phenomenon, their body is protected by the antifreeze chemicals like glucose and urea that are present within. Today, scientists are trying to study the mechanisms behind this process, and its potential application in human cryopreservation and medical emergencies like preserving organs for transplantation.

Then there is another concept, called ‘periodic torpor’. Some animals like bats and ground squirrels wake up periodically during their hibernating phase to drink water and change their positions.

Bats like the ‘little brown bats’, experience torpor - a state of reduced psychological activity. These cycles are necessary to maintain immune functions and survive harsh winters. Some of the key findings from experiments also revealed that energy expenditure during arousal is a critical factor, as environmental disruptions can break this cycle, which in turn increases their mortality rates. Similarly, among squirrels, the arctic ground squirrels can supercool their bodies during hibernation, with their core body temperature dropping to as low as -3 degrees Celsius. This extreme hibernation helps them survive harsh winters with limited food. One of the key findings also revealed that their ability to suppress brain activity and protect cells from freezing, offers potential for medical cryopreservation and organ transplants. Meanwhile, yellow-bellied marmots that emerge sooner due to early snowmelt may have an increased chance of survival and reproduction, while Alpine marmots that emerge earlier may have a decrease in litter size and juvenile survival.