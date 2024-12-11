Wild or farmed: A robust champion of survival

Mushrooms are a well-known nutritious source consumed by many people all over the world. They are basically fungi, which require entirely different conditions to grow, when compared to plants. Although due to their edible nature, few people call mushrooms plants, and they are not from the Plantae kingdom.

Mushrooms are heterotrophs, which means they survive on food sources from their surroundings. The environment provides them with nutrients; For eg., plant matter, animal waste and organic carbon. The cell walls of mushrooms differ exponentially from their plant relatives. The cell wall of mushrooms is produced from complex polysaccharides, glucan and chitin. These cell walls protect mushrooms from predators and improve structural integrity. So how do they grow and what are the conditions required?

Mushrooms emerge from fungal spores that survive in damp, dark conditions. They need a medium that is high in decaying plant matter. They often spring from dead trees. Commonly, mushrooms are artificially grown inside large plastic bags, filled with sterilised sawdust and wood chips.

The growing cycle is usually six weeks. The first three weeks are used for growing the vegetative part of the fungus, called the mycelium, which is similar to roots of a plant. This process is also called colonising the casing layer. In the last three weeks, mushrooms are picked and grown again.

After the first three weeks, the temperature in the growing room is dropped below 20 degrees Celsius. This temperature is a gesture for the fungi to develop the fruit body, and drop the spores that are present in the gills underneath the mushroom cap. This is a process of tricking the mushrooms into growing fruit bodies all-round the year.

Mushrooms can be grown in an agar filled petri dish too. First, mushroom spores are placed on a nutrient-rich media. This has to be conducted in a clean environment, to ensure that bacteria and molds do not land on the petri dish. Next, a small sample of mycelium can be cut and transferred to a jar of sterilised grain.