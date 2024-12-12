Christian Dior’s Designer of Dreams exhibition heads to Saudi Arabia

Fashion tourism has emerged as a booming trend in recent years, as style-conscious travellers increasingly seek destinations that blend cultural exploration with sartorial experiences. Cities like Paris, Milan, New York and Tokyo have long been magnets for fashion enthusiasts, but the trend is now expanding to include emerging hubs like Riyadh, Seoul and Dubai.

In line with the trend, Riyadh will host a landmark cultural event set to draw style enthusiasts and travellers worldwide. Following its resounding success at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition is making its next stop at the Saudi National Museum in Riyadh. Running till April 2, 2025 — the exhibition will be a cornerstone of Riyadh Season 2024, blending luxury fashion with Saudi Arabia’s vibrant cultural tapestry.

Curated by Florence Müller and brought to life by scenographer Nathalie Criniere, this extraordinary showcase spans over seventy-five years of creative brilliance, rooted in the pioneering vision of Christian Dior. Visitors will be transported to the heart of the House’s legacy, beginning with an immersive exploration of 30 Avenue Montaigne – the ‘realm of dreams’ where Dior’s haute couture collections were born.