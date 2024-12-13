India now leads in global Gen AI enrolments

BENGALURU: There has been an unprecedented demand for Gen AI learning as online learning platform Coursera found that in 2024, it recorded a 4x increase in GenAI enrollments in the country, totalling 1.1 million to date.

This is the highest number globally, followed by the US. On average, learners enrolled in GenAI content every minute – a jump from one enrollment every three minutes in 2023. While foundational GenAI courses remained popular, the focus shifted to applying GenAI at work, signaling a maturing interest in practical applications of the technology.

Beyond AI, Indian learners continued to pursue favourites like finance, project management, and data analytics, underscoring the importance of versatile skills in today’s dynamic job market. Entry-level Professional Certificates, which require no prior experience or college degree, also saw a rise in uptake. Several NSQF-aligned certificates, including Google Data Analytics, Google Project Management, IBM Data Science and Google UX Design, ranked among the top 10 in India.

Another key trend that emerged in 2024, apart from Gen AI learning, is a growing preference for role-specific content to prepare for specific jobs.

“Indian learners embraced the future of work in 2024, prioritising GenAI and job-aligned, mission critical skills to stay competitive in an evolving job market. Their progress amidst GenAI's disruption shows their resilience, adaptability and drive to lead on a global stage,” said Raghav Gupta, managing director, India and Asia-Pacific, Coursera.