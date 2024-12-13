Redmi Note 14: A good phone in budget segment

NEW DELHI: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 14 in India, starting at Rs 18,999. In terms of features, the device comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, and includes a 50MP main camera and a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging. After using the device, we found that the Redmi Note 14 is a strong contender in this segment and can offer good competition to other devices in this price range.

Display

The Redmi Note 14 offers a 6.67-inch G-OLED display with a 1080x2400 px (FHD+) resolution, ensuring sharp visuals. With a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, it’s easy to view content outdoors. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and gameplay, while the 395 ppi pixel density makes the display crisp and clear.

Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, the phone features an octa-core CPU with a mix of 2.5 GHz dual-core Cortex A78 and 2 GHz hexa-core Cortex A55 processors. Paired with 6GB of RAM, it handles multitasking and light gaming well. However, the device does heat up slightly during heavy use.

Battery

The Redmi Note 14 is equipped with a 5,110mAh battery, which lasts a full day with moderate use. It also supports 45W fast charging through its USB Type-C port, allowing for quick charging and reliable data transfer.

Camera

The Redmi Note 14 features a triple camera setup: a 50 MP f/1.5 wide-angle primary camera (26mm, LYT 600, 1/1.95” sensor), an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera (21mm focal length), and a 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera for detailed close-ups, offering versatile photography options. The front camera is a 16MP unit, perfect for clear selfies. The 50MP camera captures detailed and vibrant photos, and OIS helps reduce blurriness in low light.

Verdict

Overall, the Redmi Note 14 stands out with its impressive display, solid performance, and good camera setup, making it a strong contender in the budget smartphone market.