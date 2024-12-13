What Indians searched in 2024: Entertainment, sports, memes, and more

Google has released its annual report highlighting the top searches in India for 2024. According to the Google blog, India's search landscape this year has reflected a wide spectrum of interests, ranging from sports excitement and entertainment phenomena to viral memes and significant socio-political issues.

Entertainment

India’s entertainment searches were a colourful mix of genres and languages. Stree 2, with its supernatural thrills, dominated movie-related searches. Films like Hanu-Man and Kalki attracted viewers with larger-than-life stories, while films such as 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies explored societal issues. On television, historical drama Heeramandi and crime thriller Mirzapur stole the spotlight, while slice-of-life shows like Panchayat and Kota Factory remained fan favourites. International entertainment also saw a surge, with The Last of Us and popular K-dramas such as Queen of Tears and Marry My Husband captivating Indian audiences. The Indian music scene was equally dynamic, with indie hits like Nadaaniyan and Husn topping searches, alongside nostalgic songs like Ye Tune Kya Kiya.

Memes and Social Trends

Memes continued to be a source of humor and expression. The Blue Grinch Knee Surgery meme was widely shared, while others like Hamster Meme and Very Demure, Very Mindful resonated for their light-heartedness. Workplace humour also gained traction, with the Gen Z Boss meme reflecting modern office culture, further amplified by searches like Gen Z leave work email. The top meme of the year was the Orange Peel Theory, sparking conversations about relationships, while Throning Dating emerged as a trending search related to new dating norms.