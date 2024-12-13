What Indians searched in 2024: Entertainment, sports, memes, and more

Google has released its annual report highlighting the top searches in India for 2024. According to the Google blog, India's search landscape this year has reflected a wide spectrum of interests, ranging from sports excitement and entertainment phenomena to viral memes and significant socio-political issues.
Entertainment
India’s entertainment searches were a colourful mix of genres and languages. Stree 2, with its supernatural thrills, dominated movie-related searches. Films like Hanu-Man and Kalki attracted viewers with larger-than-life stories, while films such as 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies explored societal issues. On television, historical drama Heeramandi and crime thriller Mirzapur stole the spotlight, while slice-of-life shows like Panchayat and Kota Factory remained fan favourites. International entertainment also saw a surge, with The Last of Us and popular K-dramas such as Queen of Tears and Marry My Husband captivating Indian audiences. The Indian music scene was equally dynamic, with indie hits like Nadaaniyan and Husn topping searches, alongside nostalgic songs like Ye Tune Kya Kiya.
Memes and Social Trends
Memes continued to be a source of humor and expression. The Blue Grinch Knee Surgery meme was widely shared, while others like Hamster Meme and Very Demure, Very Mindful resonated for their light-heartedness. Workplace humour also gained traction, with the Gen Z Boss meme reflecting modern office culture, further amplified by searches like Gen Z leave work email. The top meme of the year was the Orange Peel Theory, sparking conversations about relationships, while Throning Dating emerged as a trending search related to new dating norms.
Current Affairs
Searches also reflected the year’s major events. The All Eyes on Rafah query spiked due to global events, while the Lok Sabha elections led to a rise in searches for ‘How to vote in the Lok Sabha elections’. Health concerns like ‘AQI near me’ and ‘excessive heat’ highlighted people’s reliance on Google for practical, real-time information.
Sports
Sports dominated searches, with IPL and other local leagues generating significant interest. Cricket, especially matches between India, England, and Bangladesh, topped the list. Athletes like Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya emerged as some of the most searched figures.
Travel and Food
Travel searches took Indians far and wide, from Bali to Azerbaijan. Domestic locations like Manali and Jaipur also attracted attention. In culinary searches, traditional dishes like Mango Pickle and Ugadi Pachadi were popular, along with global favourites like Pornstar Martini and Flat White.