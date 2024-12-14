190 and counting: Mapping butterfly diversity in Eastern Ghats of Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: What began as a humble task of gardening a butterfly park has transformed into a significant scientific contribution for 33-year-old Appanna Saragada, whose research paper, “Exploring the Enchanted Wings: A Comprehensive Study on Butterfly Diversity in the Eastern Ghats of Visakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh, India,” was recently published in The Indian Forester.

Appanna’s journey started in 2014 during his bachelor’s degree when he was assigned to maintain the butterfly park at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam. He later worked at the zoo for five years. His daily interactions with butterflies sparked a deep fascination, leading him to document their diversity through photography. “I wanted to understand butterflies better and make others aware of their importance. That was when I started documenting them in 2017,” Appanna shared.

To enhance his skills, Appanna completed a photography diploma at Andhra University. His explorations expanded beyond IGZP to the lush terrains of Kailasagiri, Kambalakonda, and agency areas like Araku, Paderu, and Lambasingi. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to pause his work due to financial challenges.

Despite the hurdles, Appanna recorded 190 butterfly species from 122 genera across six families. The Nymphalidae family dominated, followed by Lycaenidae, Hesperiidae, Pieridae, Papilionidae, and Riodinidae. Among the species documented, 27 are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972; nine are listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN); and one, the Common Birdwing, is included in Appendix II of CITES.

Notably, Appanna’s research highlighted the presence of the Marbled Map butterfly, an endemic species exclusive to the Eastern Ghats and Odisha. Discussing the study’s objectives, he said, “The primary goal was to assess butterfly diversity in Visakhapatnam’s Eastern Ghats and understand their distribution patterns across different habitats. We also aimed to identify species of conservation significance and assess threats to their habitats.”