Mayiladuthurai most vulnerable to climate change, action plan unveiled

CHENNAI: Mayiladuthurai became the first district in Tamil Nadu to get a District Climate Action Plan (DCAP), an ambitious move to tackle the pressing challenges posed by climate change.
The DCAP prepared by Anna University’s Climate Studio with the support of the Department of Environment and Climate Change, was released by Chief Minister M K Stalin during a recent meeting of the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change.
Among all districts in the state, Mayiladuthurai is most susceptible to the adverse effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels, erratic rainfall and extreme weather events. The DCAP identifies agriculture, water resources, coastal ecosystems, and habitats as critical sectors that require immediate attention.
Mayiladuthurai, where 71.9% of the land is dedicated to farming, thrives on its paddy fields and diverse crops, including pulses and cotton. The district’s reliance on the Cauvery river for irrigation makes it vulnerable to water stress and flooding. According to the DCAP, 75 of the district’s 247 villages are at high risk of flooding, while 129 face severe drought threats.
Projected climate changes could significantly reduce the yields of key rice varieties. For instance, the Kuruvai season variety ADT 43 is expected to see an 8-11% decline, and the Samba variety ADT 54 might drop by nearly 14%. These losses will exacerbate food security challenges and strain the livelihoods of the predominantly rural population. “Rice, the backbone of our agricultural economy, is under severe threat from shifting climatic conditions,” the report warns.
Mayiladuthurai’s water scenario is paradoxical. While the district benefits from the Cauvery’s distributaries, it faces a growing challenge of groundwater over-extraction and salinity intrusion in coastal areas. Groundwater levels have already shown a worrying decline between 2011 and 2020, as highlighted in the action plan.
To combat these issues, the plan advocates for integrated water resource management. Key actions include constructing tail-end regulators to recharge groundwater and prevent salinity intrusion, desilting channels annually, and connecting field channels to improve irrigation. By 2025, the district aims to provide sustainable water supply to over 93% of households and ensure that 13,161 households have tap water connections.
Mayiladuthurai’s 70.9 km coastal stretch, part of the Coromandel Coast, is marked by beaches, estuaries, and mangroves. Yet, this unique ecosystem faces severe erosion, with 3.69 km of the coastline experiencing high erosion rates of up to 2.7 metres per year.
Rising sea levels, projected to increase by 20.3 cm by 2100, could inundate 398 hectares of land, including agricultural areas and lagoons.
Mangroves, which cover 560 hectares, play a critical role in protecting the coastline and supporting fisheries. However, their fragile state demands immediate conservation efforts. The action plan suggests expanding mangrove plantations and strengthening shelter belts to mitigate the impact of rising seas and shoreline changes.
Mayiladuthurai’s population density of 785 people per square kilometre — significantly higher than the state average — intensifies the need for resilient habitats. The district experiences 180 days of discomfort annually due to rising temperatures and humidity, posing health risks and increasing energy demands.
The action plan recommends enhancing climate-responsive urban planning, such as improving green cover, developing eco-tourism infrastructure, and upgrading wastewater management systems. Additionally, installing solar-powered pumps for farmers and rooftop solar installations in 90,000 households by 2030 will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“This plan emerges from a comprehensive climate risk assessment. It highlights actionable strategies that prioritise nature-based solutions, community-driven initiatives, and sustainable practices,” said A P Mahabharathi, district collector.
Kurian Joseph, Director, Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management, Anna University, said: “As part of the exercise, we have done village-level assessments. Such granular analysis ensures precision in addressing the unique challenges faced by each community.”
The Sembanarkoil block is the most vulnerable in Mayiladuthurai, primarily due to its coastal proximity, climate hazards, water flow gaps, population density, and weak infrastructure.
Twenty-four Gram Panchayats are classified as very high climate risk, while 78 are high risk. Major climate risk drivers include floods, droughts, soil fertility, proximity to rivers, tree cover, water access, and agricultural productivity.
The Mayiladuthurai DCAP serves as a model for other districts in Tamil Nadu. The Climate Studio has also prepared a Climate Risk Assessment and Adaptation Plan of Tamil Nadu, which ranked districts on the lines of climate risks. Mayiladuthurai tops that list.