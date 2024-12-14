Mayiladuthurai most vulnerable to climate change, action plan unveiled

CHENNAI: Mayiladuthurai became the first district in Tamil Nadu to get a District Climate Action Plan (DCAP), an ambitious move to tackle the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

The DCAP prepared by Anna University’s Climate Studio with the support of the Department of Environment and Climate Change, was released by Chief Minister M K Stalin during a recent meeting of the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change.

Among all districts in the state, Mayiladuthurai is most susceptible to the adverse effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels, erratic rainfall and extreme weather events. The DCAP identifies agriculture, water resources, coastal ecosystems, and habitats as critical sectors that require immediate attention.

Mayiladuthurai, where 71.9% of the land is dedicated to farming, thrives on its paddy fields and diverse crops, including pulses and cotton. The district’s reliance on the Cauvery river for irrigation makes it vulnerable to water stress and flooding. According to the DCAP, 75 of the district’s 247 villages are at high risk of flooding, while 129 face severe drought threats.

Projected climate changes could significantly reduce the yields of key rice varieties. For instance, the Kuruvai season variety ADT 43 is expected to see an 8-11% decline, and the Samba variety ADT 54 might drop by nearly 14%. These losses will exacerbate food security challenges and strain the livelihoods of the predominantly rural population. “Rice, the backbone of our agricultural economy, is under severe threat from shifting climatic conditions,” the report warns.

Mayiladuthurai’s water scenario is paradoxical. While the district benefits from the Cauvery’s distributaries, it faces a growing challenge of groundwater over-extraction and salinity intrusion in coastal areas. Groundwater levels have already shown a worrying decline between 2011 and 2020, as highlighted in the action plan.

To combat these issues, the plan advocates for integrated water resource management. Key actions include constructing tail-end regulators to recharge groundwater and prevent salinity intrusion, desilting channels annually, and connecting field channels to improve irrigation. By 2025, the district aims to provide sustainable water supply to over 93% of households and ensure that 13,161 households have tap water connections.