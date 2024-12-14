US, China lead carbon-intensive tourism

NEW DELHI: Tourism helps reduce mental stress and rejuvenates our bodies, but it has a serious downside — its carbon-intensive activity. A new study shows that the global tourism landscape contributes around 9% of the total greenhouse gases (GHG), with the US, China and India being the biggest emitters. The study that analysed data between 2009 and 2019 found the emission gulf between countries that travel the most and the least is almost 100-fold. India is the third highest contributor to carbon emissions from global tourism due to poor adoption of clean technology efficiency and rising demand for tourism.

Published in the scientific journal Nature, the study, ‘Drivers of global tourism carbon emissions’, shows how the sector’s emissions increased by 3.5% annually between 2009 and 2019, double that of the worldwide economy emission rate. Tourism’s emission increased by 1.5 gigatons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (Gt CO2-e) – from 3.7 Gt to 5.2 Gt CO2-e. It equals the annual emissions produced by all Latin America and the Caribbean countries.

The increase is primarily due to the rise in demand for domestic tourism. Here, China is at the top, followed by the US and India. There is a noteworthy rise in outbound travel from China as well. The study urged the adoption of tourism de-carbonisation strategies to align global tourism with the Paris Agreement’s goals.

India’s carbon footprint is quite low compared to the US and China. In 2019, India contributed a mere 5.7% residence-based accounting (domestic tourism and outbound). The US alone produced 1.0 Gt CO2-e, accounting for 19%, and China produced 0.8 Gt CO2-e, or 15% of the total global tourism footprint.

“These three countries were responsible for 60% of the increase in tourism emissions during the last decade — largely due to growth in domestic tourism demand,” said Roxy Koll, Climate Scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.