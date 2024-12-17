Post-stroke - Timely rehab key to regain full mobility

NEW DELHI: Arvind Sagar, 58, who had a history of hypertension and diabetes, suffered an ischemic stroke last July. The stroke affected the right side of his brain, impairing motor and cognitive functions on the left side of his body. Fortunately, his family acted quickly, and he was rushed to the hospital. Doctors performed an emergency thrombectomy within four hours of the stroke’s onset.

The procedure was successful, and imaging confirmed the complete removal of the blood clot. Arvind began showing signs of recovery within 48 hours as he regained partial movement in his left arm and leg, giving his family hope that he would recover fully. After a week in the hospital, he was discharged with a detailed rehabilitation plan that included physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

The doctors also emphasised the importance of lifestyle changes such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management to support his recovery and reduce the risk of another stroke. However, despite the medical team’s guidance, Arvind and his family underestimated the importance of rehabilitation. They believed the surgery had addressed the primary issue and assumed that time would naturally heal the rest.

With busy schedules and no immediate or visible improvement from the initial therapy sessions, they gradually discontinued his rehabilitation routine. As the months passed, the consequences of this decision became evident. By January, six months after his stroke, Arvind’s condition had deteriorated significantly. His left side grew weaker, and he could no longer walk without assistance.

His muscles became stiff, and he developed contractures that severely limited his range of motion. This stiffness was so severe that it required additional surgical intervention. The physical decline was only part of the story. Emotionally, Arvind struggled with frustration and depression as he became increasingly dependent on his family for daily activities. His social life suffered as well—he withdrew from friends and relatives, ashamed of his inability to function independently.