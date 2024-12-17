Redness of eyes can also be due to corneal ulcer or glaucoma

Though summer and rainy seasons are when conjunctivitis (or Madras eyes) spreads, people should know that all redness of eyes is not conjunctivitis and even conditions like corneal ulcer, glaucoma can cause redness, says Dr S Soundari, regional head of clinical services at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chennai, in an interview with Sinduja Jane.

What is conjunctivitis?

Conjunctivitis is an infection of the white portion of the eye. It can be caused due to viruses, bacteria or sometimes allergy. But, mostly, conjunctivitis is caused by adenovirus. If it is viral conjunctivitis, the redness of the eye will go, but in some cases white dots may appear on the cornea of the eye. These dots will stay a little longer. They are usually not harmful to the eye, but at the same time, the vision can be affected a little for the duration.

Has there been a rise in incidence of conjunctivitis cases?

There is a rise in cases during rainy or summer seasons. Currently, at our hospital, we see five cases daily. During non-seasonal periods, it is very rare and we may see one to two cases a month. How can one avoid getting infected with conjunctivitis? Protecting from conjunctivitis is important, as prevention is better than cure. Make sure not to touch the secretion of the eyes or any surface with the same hand.

If someone else touches that surface and wipes their eyes with it, they will get infected. It is better to wash hands frequently, and use only tissue paper to wipe the secretion or water from the eyes and throw it in the dustbin. Don’t use linen or towels to wipe secretion or water from the eyes.

When should one consult an ophthalmologist?

All redness of the eye is not due to conjunctivitis. Over-the-counter ointments should be avoided. However, it is better to consult a doctor as sometimes the redness could be due to conditions like corneal ulcer and glaucoma. What are the common symptoms of conjunctivitis? Common symptoms of conjunctivitis are irritation, prickly sensation, watering and discharge from the eyes. Sometimes lymph nodes also can get involved.