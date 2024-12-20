Chip designing skills, ecosystem give India an edge in semiconductor manufacturing: Amith Singhee

Amith Singhee, director of IBM Research India and CTO of IBM India and South Asia, in an interaction with Dipak Mondal, explains breakthroughs in quantum computing and Generative AI. Excerpts:
India has set an ambitious target of becoming a semiconductor manufacturing hub. What are the main challenges India faces in achieving this target?
India, like any other country, faces challenges in this area—primarily because there hasn’t been a semiconductor manufacturing setup here historically. Existing providers in this space are well-established, and their supply chains are firmly entrenched. For new entrants, breaking into the market in a significant way is fundamentally challenging. However, with the momentum created by the government through initiatives like the India Semiconductor Mission, funding support, and enablement measures, there are promising projects underway. Over the next few years, these initiatives are expected to yield positive outcomes at both the manufacturing and design levels.
Is India doing anything different from other countries to create a semiconductor hub?
India has certain unique strengths that we are leveraging, particularly in chip design. While this capability might not be entirely unique, very few places in the world have the kind of depth and expertise in chip design that India possesses.
Could you explain quantum computing in layman’s terms and why it’s so important nowadays?
Classical computing relies on digital logic and algorithms to solve problems, whether they involve processing data or simulating complex systems like nuclear plants, climate models, or protein folding. However, classical computers face limitations when addressing certain extremely complex problems.
Take, for example, surface chemistry on a battery anode or a catalyst. Classical computing requires approximating quantum mechanical interactions using equations, which limits accuracy.
Quantum computing, on the other hand, approaches problems differently. It doesn’t break problems down into bits and digits but instead emulates the actual physics involved in a clever way. This opens up opportunities for businesses to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and address major challenges related to climate, energy, and food.
What is IBM doing to drive breakthroughs in quantum computing?
IBM has been heavily invested in quantum computing for decades, even before it became widely recognized. In 2016, IBM became the first company to make a quantum computer available on the cloud. Over the past eight years, we’ve provided access to quantum computers for the broader public worldwide.
We focus on developing scalable hardware and chips that can be used in production. The goal is not just to showcase achievements but to make quantum computing accessible and practical for real-world applications. Additionally, some of our services are available for free to a certain extent.
We collaborate extensively with institutions globally through initiatives like the IBM Quantum Network, which includes members from industry, academia, and startups working on algorithmic research.
At the enterprise level, is quantum computing already being used in India?
In India, some system integrators with global clients are experimenting with quantum computing. However, quantum computing hasn’t yet reached a level where it can be deployed for production applications. It’s still in the research phase, with enterprises exploring how to model their problems using quantum computing concepts. It may take a few more years for the technology to mature for widespread production use.
What is the current status of Generative AI in India, and what are the next big use cases or advancements we can expect?
Until last year, much of the discussion around Generative AI focused on Proof of Concept (PoC). However, we’re now seeing real production applications in areas like marketing, customer care, software development, and back-end processes.
India also has some unique opportunities in Generative AI, particularly with Indian languages. Given India’s linguistic diversity, businesses, government agencies, and public sector organisations are keen to leverage AI to overcome language barriers and enhance communication across the country.